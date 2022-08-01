West Virginia Mountaineers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the West Virginia season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

Head Coach: Neal Brown, 17-18, 4th year at West Virginia

8th year overall, 52-34, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 6-7, Conference: 4-5

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

West Virginia Top 10 Players

West Virginia Schedule & Analysis

Neal Brown hasn’t been able to make this work quite yet – but the production and the wins appear to be coming.

Great at Troy – with three straight ten-win seasons before coming to Morgantown – the young rising star had to do some tweaking, the team went to two bowl games in his three seasons, and now comes the pivot.

17-18 overall and 11-15 in the Big 12 over the last three seasons. That’s not quite what everyone had in mind.

Brown and the program had to get back to the recent days of Will Grier and the offense rolling up huge numbers, all while hoping for the defense to keep on building up and being stronger.

Enter offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, here comes the big passing attack, now this might be the year West Virginia can break through and become a bigger factor in the Big 12 conference title chase.

There are still some major position battles to figure out, but …

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

West Virginia Top 10 Players

West Virginia Schedule & Analysis

