Washington Huskies Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Washington Huskies Preview 2022

Washington Huskies Preview

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer, 0-0, 1st year at UW

3rd year overall, 12-6, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 4-8, Conference: 3-6

Washington Huskies Preview 2022

Is anything interesting happening with Washington football?

The 4-8 clunker of a 2021 season was a blip. It started back, ended worse, and led to the regime change that brought in new head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State along with a new urgency to get back into the Pac-12 championship mix.

The program is known for being nasty-tough on defense, efficient and consistent on offense, and with bowl games and winning seasons a given after the rough run in the late 2000s.

It’s one of only two Pac-12 programs to make the College Football Playoff – Oregon being the other – it’s a terrific academic institution, it’s in a strong media market, and …

It sure as shoot has the profile of a Big Ten institution.

Or, and it’s the big question going forward, can Washington – and Oregon has to be in this mix, too – be strong enough to carry the Pac-12 as two of the biggest anchor tenants in the mall?

Washington might be one of the biggest-name schools rumored in the expansion mix, but for now, the football team has some work to do.

Again, last year was a blip. There’s plenty of talent around, lots of potential All-Pac-12 parts, help from the transfer portal, key guys coming off of injury, and a schedule that misses both USC and Utah.

DeBoer can – and probably will – flip this around fast. Washington should be a factor again, and on the expansion front …

We’ll see. On the plus side, no matter what’s about to shake out, it’s all positive on and off the field.

Washington Huskies Preview 2022: Offense/Defense