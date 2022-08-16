Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Virginia Tech (0-0), Old Dominion (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Virginia Tech is trying to figure it all out.

The Hokies aren’t totally starting over under new head coach Brent Pry, but they’re trying to put the pieces together on the fly, and that starts with a quarterback situation that’s down to Marshall transfer Grant Wells and South Carolina transfer Jason Brown.

The O line needs an overhaul, new parts need to find their way into the backfield, and Old Dominion has to take advantage of all of it.

The defensive side returns some good pass rushers, and the offense is loaded with experience. The receiving weapons are going to be a problem for the Sun Belt – ODU’s new league – but …

– Week 1 Expert Picks, Thursday & Friday

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies will be fine.

No, the overall experience isn’t quite there, and yes, it would be nice to have a tune-up or two before dealing with a team full of veterans on like Old Dominion, but the linebacking corps is going to be strong, the secondary will be good enough, and no matter what the coaching staff goes with at the skill spots, the production will follow.

Yes, Old Dominion has plenty of good players, but the passing game has to prove it can be more efficient, the turnovers have to stop, and the pass defense has to show it can do more after a rough 2021.

As long as the lines are okay, Virginia Tech should be able to work out the kinks – Old Dominion isn’t that great, but …

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Thursday & Friday

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a road game against a jacked up team looking to make a giant statement – Old Dominion is dangerous enough to pull this off.

It did it in 2018 with a stunning 49-35 home win over the Hokies – and this version is even better.

Virginia Tech is going to need a little while, but the lines will hold up, Brent Pry’s defense will come up with three takeaways, and it’ll be a better-than-it-seems win to kick off the season before the ACC season starts with Boston College.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Old Dominion 17

Line: Virginia Tech -8.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Must See Rating: 3

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams