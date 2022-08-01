Virginia Tech Hokies Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Virginia Tech season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview

Head Coach: Brent Pry, 0-0, 1st year at Virginia Tech

2021 Preview: Overall: 6-7, Conference: 4-4

So how does Virginia Tech get back to being the double-digit win program that makes a push for the ACC Championship – like it did in the mid-to-late 2000s and in 2016 – and get out of this rut of mediocrity?

Justin Fuente had his good moments as the head coach, but it always seemed like there were too many changes, too many personnel moves, and too many losses in the 50/50 games.

Even after last season, assume Clemson is the star of the ACC show, and Duke and – at least lately – Georgia Tech and Syracuse are going to struggle a wee bit, and then throw everyone else into a bucket and maybe a Wake Forest will come out, or a Pitt, or any of the other good programs.

Again, it’s about the 50/50 games – or the ones that Virginia Tech has a relatively equal shot of winning or losing.

How did it do against teams that finished with 5-to-7 wins? It was 3-5.

2000 was funky with missed games – Virginia Tech was 3-2 against teams that finished with 4-to-6 wins. 2019 and 2018 against teams that finished with 5-to-7 wins? 3-6.

How about that 2011 team that went to the Sugar Bowl? 5-0. How about that 2010 version that went to the Orange? 4-0.

In comes new head coach Brent Pry, a 52-year-old career assistant who knows how to crank up a tough defense. His job will be to provide some stability, work the transfer portal, and win the games that are there for the taking.

There’s no Clemson on the slate. There’s no brutal non-conference game. There are tough road games at North Carolina, Pitt, and NC State, but would you fall off your chair if Virginia Tech won any or all of them? No.

The Hokies might not be there quite yet with all the holes that need filling and the relative lack of star power, but it you notice an early win over Boston College, and maybe a win over West Virginia, and maybe split those road games against North Carolina and Pitt …

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview 2022: Offense, Defense