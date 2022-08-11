Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Vanderbilt (0-0), Hawaii (0-0)

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Hawaii program is going through a bit of a gut job.

New head coach and Rainbow Warrior passing legend Timmy Chang should be able to restore the glory soon enough, but it’s going to take a whole lot of work to put together the depth, the talent, and the rotation to be able to hold up.

The passing attack should be good – there are good options at quarterback and the receivers should be fine – but the lines might not be there to hold up.

Vanderbilt isn’t exactly Georgia in the trenches, but the starting 11 on defense is fine. Hawaii won’t run the ball a lick, and the Commodore secondary has the potential to be an early strength.

However …

Why Hawaii Will Win

The Vanderbilt secondary can hit, but can it bust up passes?

Hawaii is going to let it rip. It’s going to move quickly, spread the ball around, and keep it as simple as throwing the ball to open spaces so the receivers can do things on the move.

It sounds easier than it’s going to be – of course – but the Vanderbilt pass rush is questionable, and the offense has to prove it has the pop to keep up if this thing all works right away under Chang.

It sounds more mystical than it is, but weird things happen when teams go to Hawaii.

Maybe it’s because no one cares about silly things like football when teams see how people are supposed to live, or maybe it’s the time change, or maybe it’s because it’s impossible to pivot from vacation to smash mouth when Hawaii brings the effort.

What’s Going To Happen

The Rainbow Warrior passing game will have its moments, but Vanderbilt will pound away as much as it’s able to against a Hawaii D that was the worst in the Mountain West last year. There’s toughness up front for the Rainbow Warriors, but the secondary is going to be a work in progress.

Nothing with Vanderbilt is ever easy, but it’s an SEC team. It needs to act like it.

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Vanderbilt 31, Hawaii 23

Line: Vanderbilt -6.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Must See Rating: 3

