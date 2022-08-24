Utah vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Utah vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Utah (0-0), Florida (0-0)

Utah vs Florida Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

This is the wrong team to deal with if you’re trying to get the running game going.

Florida has a rising superstar of an NFL quarterback prospect in Anthony Richardson, but the new Billy Napier offense will rely on a balance that starts with getting the running backs in space to eat up yards in chunks.

The Gator offensive line will be good. A few transfers added to an already okay mix should make this a plus, but it would’ve been nice to get a tune-up against Central Creampuff Tech before having to deal with one of the best defenses in college football.

Linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell might be gone, but former Gator Mohamoud Diabate is a good one to try helping the cause, the defensive front will once again be a killer in the backfield, and the tackles are massive human beings who’ll gum up the works. Throw in a secondary full of all-stars and pro prospects, and this might be the best defense Florida has to face all year.

Yeah, Georgia. I said what I said. But …

Why Florida Will Win

The Florida offense – and especially Richardson – might just be that good right away.

Napier brought along a few of the good parts from his Louisiana attack, the line really will be a strength, and the running back situation is about as deep as any in the SEC. No, it’s not going to go ballistic against this Utah defense, but it should be effective right away, and being at home matters.

This is the reboot of the Florida program. Napier has done everything right so far, the base is jacked for what should be coming, and to get corny for a moment, the atmosphere for the night game in The Swamp should be special. After a rough run over the second half of last year, that energy should matter.

The Gators will have to rely on a good rotation on the defensive front to hold up against the fantastic Ute offensive line. The talent is there, but everyone has to hold up against a team that’s going to come in like a steamroller.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida’s run defense has to prove it can be night-and-day better than it was last season, and it has to do it against a brutish offensive front that should be able to grind and grind some more. This is a Ute team built to travel – the combination of the great veteran D and the tough running game works – but there’s one problem …

Utah doesn’t always rock on the road.

It went 10-4 last season. The four losses came at BYU, at San Diego State, at Oregon State, and – fine, so it’s an outlier – in the Rose Bowl. Who did it beat away from Salt Lake City?

It took down a dead USC team, Stanford, and Arizona. The Pac-12 Championship win in Las Vegas was the lone good away win. The program is 2-8 in its last ten games away from home against teams that finished with a winning record.

It won’t be anything lovely, but Florida will take the tough win to kick off the Napier era with a huge W.

Utah vs Florida Prediction, Line

Florida 26, Utah 23

Line: Utah -2.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5



Utah vs Florida Must See Rating: 5

