USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: Preseason 2022

2022 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in final 2021 rankings.

Predicted Preseason Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; BYU 152; LSU 143; Auburn 98; UCF 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; Louisiana 2; SMU 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; UTSA 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

25 Houston Cougars (17)

24 Ole Miss Rebels (11)

23 Arkansas Razorbacks (20)

22 Cincinnati Bearcats (4)

21 Kentucky Wildcats (18)

20 Wisconsin Badgers (NR)

19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14)

18 Texas Longhorns (NR)

17 Miami Hurricanes (NR)

16 Pitt Panthers (13)

15 USC Trojans (NR)

14 Michigan State Spartans (8)

13 NC State Wolfpack (19)

12 Oregon Ducks (21)

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7)

10 Baylor Bears (5)

9 Oklahoma Sooners (10)

8 Utah Utes (12)

6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9)

5 Michigan Wolverines (3)

4 Clemson Tigers (16)

3 Georgia Bulldogs (1)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes (5)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide (2)

