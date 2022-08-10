UConn vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0

UConn vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

UConn vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UConn (0-0), Utah State (0-0)

UConn vs Utah State Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

New head coach Jim Mora Jr. hit the transfer portal hard to give the Huskies some actual options at various positions and enough depth to hold up better.

Getting QB Ta’Quan Roberson from Penn State is a plus, there’s experience all across the offense, and on the other side the linebacking corps should be strong enough to hold up against a Utah State offense whose running game might be held in check.

The first step to making UConn football okay is finding one thing that works. Third down conversion were an issue last year, but any control of the clock will be a big deal.

Most importantly, the Huskies have to come up with takeaways to stay alive in this – last year’s Utah State offense turned it over a bit too much.

For all of its problems, the UConn secondary might take a big step forward with all the experience returning.

However …

Why Utah State Will Win

Welcome to the Utah State passing game.

The Aggies are going to be more explosive and more consistent. There will be a few good UConn defensive stops just because it’s Week 0 – Utah State won’t be razor-sharp quite yet – but QB Logan Bonner should get more time to work.

The Aggie O line struggled in pass protection, but it’s a veteran group that should be more cohesive. It’ll look great against a revamped UConn defensive front that might need a little while to get going.

Get a few scores, and everything should be okay because …

What’s Going To Happen

UConn will be better, but it might take a bit before the offense can figure out how to put points on the board.

Last year’s offense averaged just 15.6 points per game, failing to come up with more than 17 in five of the last six games.

It won’t be a perfect performance by the Aggies, but it won’t have to be.

UConn vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Utah State 44, UConn 13

Line: Utah State -27.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



UConn vs Utah State Must See Rating: 2

