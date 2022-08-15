UAB vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1
UAB vs Alabama A&M How To Watch
Date: Thursday, September 1
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: UAB (0-0), Alabama A&M (0-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams
CFN Predictions of Every Game
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt
2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
UAB vs Alabama A&M Game Preview
Why Alabama A&M Will Win
The Bulldogs have a passing game.
They were fourth in the FCS last season averaging over 367 yards per game thanks to 6-5 QB Aqeel Glass and a loaded receiving corps that gets back Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Dee Anderson, and Odieu Hilaire. This trio of targets will give everyone problems this season.
UAB will be in the first game post-Bill Clark era, and the offense has to prove it can start doing even more. It was okay last season, but there’s a shot Alabama A&M makes this a bit of a shootout, and …
Why UAB Will Win
Nah.
Yes, Alabama A&M has an offense that can do enough to make the game interesting, but the UAB secondary should be terrific with a slew of all-star talents who should be able to hold up.
The Blazer offense will be fine. Alabama A&M won’t generate enough of a pass rush to matter – offensive line and pass protection will need to be one of UAB’s big improvements – and there won’t be any big chances taken.
The O will keep pounding away, and the defense should be able to take care of the rest, even with the Bulldogs bombing away. Don’t expect the A&M ground attack to do much of anything.
– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Thursday & Friday
What’s Going To Happen
UAB beat Alabama A&M 38-7 to open up the 2017 season, and had a few problems against Alabama State get get 2019 going and against Central Arkansas at the beginning of 2020.
There will be a few rough spots, but the Blazers will methodically keep things moving, and the secondary will come up with enough second half stops to get by.
UAB vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Line
UAB 34, Alabama A&M 16
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA
ATS Confidence out of 5: TBD
UAB vs Alabama A&M Must See Rating: 2
5: ‘Billie Jean’
1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules For All 131 Teams