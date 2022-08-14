Toledo vs LIU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Toledo vs LIU How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Toledo (0-0), LIU (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Toledo vs LIU Game Preview

Why LIU Will Win

The Sharks will be careful with the ball.

Toledo led the nation in fewest turnovers – they only gave it away seven times – and isn’t likely to give away a slew of easy chances. It’s going to be a hard enough game for LIU, and forget about it if it’s -2 or worse in turnover margin.

The offense can work around the running of Jonathan DeBique to try controlling the clock a bit. Toledo’s defense might have been among the best in the MAC last year – and should be strong again – but time of possession didn’t matter to the team. It’s up to the Shark offense to work the clock, shorten the game, and keep the ball for at least 35 minutes.

But …

Why Toledo Will Win

In theory the Sharks will control the ball and slow things down, but they won’t be good enough on third downs to make that happen.

LIU isn’t going to do much to push the ball down the field, and the O in general will have a hard time consistently moving the ball.

Toledo’s offense should be able to treat this as a live scrimmage.

It needs to get a slew of new receivers in sync with QB Dequan Finn, and O line has to be better in pass protection, and …

It’s all going to work just fine. Toledo should have enough offense to name its score.

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Thursday & Friday

What’s Going To Happen

The Rockets will do whatever they want to.

Going back to 2014, Toledo has averaged 51 points in the six games against FCS teams. It’s about to hit that with ease as it gets out to a hot start and keeps on rolling through the third. LIU won’t have nearly enough offense to keep up.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Toledo vs LIU Prediction, Line

Toledo 54, LIU 10

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA



Toledo vs LIU Must See Rating: 1

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams