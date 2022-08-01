San Jose State Spartans Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

San Jose State Spartans Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Jose State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

San Jose State Spartans Preview

Head Coach: Brent Brennan, 20-37, 6th year at SJSU

2021 Preview: Overall: 5-7, Conference: 3-5

It’s not normal for San Jose State football to be good on a consistent basis, but head coach Brent Brennan has made it so – even if the winning seasons haven’t been there in bunches quite yet.

Over the years the program had a good season here, a shocker there, and any success usually turned into a big moment for the head coach to show that he could be great somewhere else, as in, “if he could win at San Jose State …”

But Brennan really is winning at San Jose State.

Okay, so he’s 20-37, and last year’s team died down the stretch, but he rebooted the program into 17 wins and a Mountain West championship over the last three seasons, and now he has a veteran team that should make a whole lot of noise.

It might not be a champion like the 2020 version, but there’s more pop on offense, the defense is loaded with experience and depth, and yeah, there’s an expectation to go to a bowl game.

1986 and 1987 was the last time the program went to two bowl games within three years. This year’s team has a great shot at doing just that.

San Jose State Spartans Preview 2022: Offense

The offense stalled late in the season just when it needed to pick it up. It ended up averaging just 20 points and 340 yards per game, didn’t do anything to control the tempo, and it had a massive issue with turnovers. There’s an overhaul happening, but there are plenty of positives, starting with …

The offensive line should be fine. The transfer portal is a big help with James McNorton coming in from Washington State to work at left tackle and Bryce Petersen in from Akron to work at center. Combine them with veteran Jaime Navarro on the right side, and the line that was great in pass protection will be a plus.

The backs need more work, though. Leading rusher Tyler Nevens is gone, but Kairee Robinson is a good, compact runner and the offense will get rushing production out of …

Chevan Cordeiro – the Hawaii quarterback will add a whole lot of mobility to the attack. He ran for close to 1,100 yards in four years with the Rainbow Warriors with 45 touchdown passes. He’s good, and Nick Nash is a more-than-capable option.

Star TE Derrick Deese is done, but the top four wide receivers are back and a dangerous No. 1 prospect is on the way with Elijah Cooks a 6-4, 215-pound five-year veteran from Nevada.

San Jose State Spartans Preview 2022: Defense

The defense wasn’t bad, and it’s about to be a whole lot stronger with nine starters expected back. The pass rush was okay, but the run defense was great and overall the group allowed a solid 370 yards and 26.5 points per game.

The line will be the strength. It’s not a massive group, but there’s great depth around three excellent veterans. First Team All-Mountain West pass rusher Villami Fehoko and all-star Cade Hall form one of the league’s best defensive end tandems around 290-pound Lando Gray on the nose.

Leading tackler Kyle Harmon is back back in one inside linebacker spot after making 135 tackles in an all-star season, and Jordan Cobbs is a great-sized run stopper next to him. Alii Matau is a good all-around option on the outside.

The secondary needs to come up with more interceptions – the defensive backs picked off just four passes – but Nehemiah Shelton is a top corner to work around after 61 tackles with ten broken up passes and a team-high two picks. Fellow All-Mountain West defensive back Tre Jenkins was second on the team with 72 tackles at one safety spot.

