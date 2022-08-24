Rutgers vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Rutgers vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Rutgers (0-0), Boston College (0-0)

Rutgers vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers needs an opponent that’s not going to come in and crank up massive numbers. That might not be a problem against a Boston College offense that was the worst in the ACC last season.

Part of the problem was an injured Phil Jurkovec who’s now back to direct the attack, but the Eagles aren’t going to run the ball behind a line that’s going to need some work.

Rutgers has its own issues, but the secondary might be one of its strengths. If the defensive back seven can rise up and make a slew of big plays, this will be close.

Why Boston College Will Win

The Rutgers offense is going to be … lacking.

The line is a work in progress after losing key parts to the transfer portal, and the running game isn’t going to be anything special early on.

The Boston College defense is greater than the sum of its parts. The line might not live behind the line, but it’ll be able to hold up against the run in this, the secondary is coming off a tremendous year – the Eagles were third in the nation in pass defense – and it shouldn’t take too much to clamp down if the offense can provide any semblance of support.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Eagles limit the turnovers? Rutgers has to generate big plays and takeaways to pull this off,

The Scarlet Knight offense won’t be able to get it done, and the Boston College passing game will be good enough early to set the tone. As long as Jurkovec can take the throws that are there and not force anything, he and the great receiving corps will be just enough.

Rutgers vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Boston College 23, Rutgers 17

Line: Boston College -7.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Rutgers vs Boston College Must See Rating: 2.5

