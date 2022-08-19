Preseason True Freshman All-America College Football Team 2022

Who are the best and brightest new stars going into the 2022 season? It’s the CFN Preseason True Freshman All-America Team.

True freshmen are making first impressions on every campus across the country this month. Some are raw and will need to redshirt. Others will earn valuable reps and a letter. But only a handful of first-year players are so talented and so far ahead of schedule that they’ll be key contributors with a chance to start immediately.

At the very least they’ll be major factors very, very soon.

These talented rookies comprise this year’s Preseason True Freshman All-America Team.

2022 CFN Preseason True Freshman All-American Offense

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

If DJ Uiagalelei struggles for a second straight year, Dabo Swinney won’t hesitate to call on Klubnik, this year’s top-rated rookie QB.

RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State

Three-star recruit from Texas impressed in the spring and is already challenging to take touches away from senior Deshaun Fenwick.

RB Nick Singleton, Penn State

Elite talent meets glaring need as Penn State looks to reverse a three-year trend of declining production on the ground.

WR Luther Burden, Missouri

A Day 1 starter, Burden has the physical tools, maturity and playmaking ability to be a 50-catch guy in his debut.

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

Aggies’ Offensive MVP of spring ball brings blazing speed and game-changing quickness to an attack desperate for outside playmakers.

TE Keyan Burnett, Arizona

Arizona’s highest rated tight end recruit since Gronk in 2007 will create mismatches with his athleticism and improved strength.

OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

The early bell cow of Texas’ touted O-line recruiting class, Banks is playing his way into the starting left tackle job.

OL Will Campbell, LSU

It’s extremely rare for true freshmen to start at left tackle in the SEC, but Campbell already looks like a generational talent up front.

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin, Kentucky

At 6-8 and 351 pounds, Goodwin has a chance to be to Kentucky what Mekhi Becton was at rival Louisville from 2017-19.

OL Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller’s physicality and nasty streak have him challenging for the right tackle job and pushing veteran incumbent Walker Parks inside to guard.

OL Zach Rice, North Carolina

Carolina’s most decorated recruit was signed to immediately help a unit that yielded an ACC-high 49 sacks in 2021.

