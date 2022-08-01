Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction 2022

What will the 2022 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.

The AP poll is the longest running college football measuring stick going, and it’s still – along with the USA TODAY Coaches Poll – a great indication of how the top teams are viewed and where the expectations are set.

Lately the preseason poll pretty much mirrors the Coaches version, but there are always a few tweaks and differences with a few more non-traditional teams getting a little more love – last year’s had Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina higher than the Coaches Poll did.

This year isn’t going to be quite as crazy as last year coming off the strange 2020, but this season there should be a whole lot of differences from the Coaches Poll with so many questions outside of the top five.

The 2021 Preseason AP Poll had Alabama No. 1, Oklahoma No. 2, Clemson No. 3, Ohio State No. 4. Eventual national champion Georgia came in at 5, Cincinnati was 8, and Michigan was stuck in the Also Receiving Votes abyss.

Below is NOT the actual 2022 Preseason AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release in mid-August.

2022 Preseason AP Poll Prediction

Click each team for the CFN 2022 preview. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in final 2021 rankings.

Predicted Preseason Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Pitt, North Carolina, UCLA, Purdue, Boise State, Minnesota, San Diego State, Army, LSU, Miami, UCF, South Carolina

25 Penn State Nittany Lions (NR)

24 Florida Gators (NR)

23 Kentucky Wildcats (18)

22 BYU Cougars (19)

21 Texas Longhorns (NR)

20 Tennessee Volunteers (NR)

19 Baylor Bears (5)

18 Iowa Hawkeyes (23)

17 Houston Cougars (21)

16 Arkansas Razorbacks (20)

15 Utah Utes (12)

14 Oregon Ducks (22)

13 NC State Wolfpack (20)

12 Ole Miss Rebels (11)

11 Oklahoma Sooners (10)

10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7)

9 Michigan State Spartans (9)

8 USC Trojans (NR)

6 Michigan Wolverines (3)

5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8)

4 Clemson Tigers (14)

3 Georgia Bulldogs (1)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide (2)

