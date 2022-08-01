CFN Preseason All-Sun Belt Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Sun Belt going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt team and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year
QB Grayson McCall, Jr. Coastal Carolina
The star in the emergence of Coastal Carolina football, McCall has been one of the nation’s most efficient and effective passers over the last two seasons hitting 71% of his throws for close to 5.400 yards with 53 touchdowns and six picks.
He’s able to run – 870 yards and 11 career touchdowns – hit the deep ball, and get the high-octane attack rolling at will. Coastal Carolina has some rebuilding to do, but McCall will make everyone around him better.
2022 Preseason CFN Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year
LB Carlton Martial, Sr. Troy
The newly configured Sun Belt is loaded with do-it-all linebackers, but no one does-it-all more more than Martial. He’s not all that big, but the 5-9, 210-pound flash gets all over the field as a bit of a hybrid playmaker.
Going into his fifth season, he already has 443 tackles, ten sacks, 47.5 tackles for loss, and five picks with seven forced fumbles on the resumé.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Offense
QB Grayson McCall, Jr. Coastal Carolina
RB Rasheen Ali, Soph. Marshall
RB Nate Noel, Jr. Appalachian State
WR Ali Jennings, Jr. Old Dominion
WR Kris Thornton, Sr. James Madison
TE Zack Kuntz, Jr. Old Dominion
OT Cooper Hodges, Sr. Appalachian State
OG Khalil Crowder, Sr. Georgia Southern
C Malik Sumter, Sr. Georgia State
OG Willie Lampkin, Jr. Coastal Carolina
OT Austin Stidham, Sr. Troy
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Defense
DE/EDGE Javon Solomon, Soph. Troy
DT Zi’Yon Hill, Sr. Louisiana
DT Will Choloh, Sr. Troy
DE Josaiah Stewart, Soph. Coastal Carolina
LB Kivon Bennett, Sr. Arkansas State
LB Nick Hampton, Sr. Appalachian State
LB Carlton Martial, Sr. Troy
CB Derrick Canteen, Jr. Georgia Southern
S Antavious Lane, Jr. Georgia State
S Anthony Wilson, Jr. Georgia Southern
CB Steven Gilmore, Sr. Marshall
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Special Teams
PK Seth Keller, PK Jr. Texas State
P Rhys Byrns, Sr. Louisiana
KR LaMareon James, Soph. Old Dominion
PR Isaiah Paige, Soph. Old Dominion
CFN 2022 Team Previews
Appalachian State | Arkansas State | Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern | Georgia State | James Madison
Louisiana | Marshall | Old Dominion | South Alabama
Southern Miss | Texas State | Troy | ULM
Sun Belt Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022
Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Sun Belt Players
30. Nick Kidwell, OT Jr. James Madison
29. Steven Jones, CB Sr. Appalachian State
28. Hayes Maples, LB Jr. Southern Miss
27. Cooper Hodges, OT Sr. Appalachian State
26. James Blackman, QB Sr. Arkansas State
25. Micah Abraham, CB Jr. Marshall
24. Zack Kuntz, TE Jr. Old Dominion
23. Keith Gallmon, S Sr. South Alabama
22. Malik Sumter, C Sr. Georgia State
21. Javon Solomon, LB/EDGE Soph. Troy
20. Darren Grainger, QB Sr. Georgia State
19. Willie Lampkin, OG Jr. Coastal Carolina
18. Eric Garror, Sr. CB/KR Louisiana
17. Quavian White, CB Sr. Georgia State
16. Kris Thornton, WR Sr. James Madison
15. D’Jordan Strong, CB Sr. Coastal Carolina
14. Anthony Wilson, S Jr. Georgia Southern
13. Austin Stidham, OT Sr. Troy
12. Zi’Yon Hill, DT Sr. Louisiana
11. Derrick Canteen, CB Jr. Georgia Southern
10. Abraham Beauplan, LB Sr. Marshall
9. Antavious Lane, S Jr. Georgia State
8. Steven Gilmore, CB Sr. Marshall
7. Kivon Bennett, LB Sr. Arkansas State
6. Darrell Luter, CB Sr. South Alabama
5. Nick Hampton, LB Sr. Appalachian State
4. Josaiah Stewart, DE Soph. Coastal Carolina
3. Carlton Martial, LB Sr. Troy
2. Rasheen Ali, RB Soph. Marshall
1. Grayson McCall, QB Jr. Coastal Carolina
