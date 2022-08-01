CFN Preseason All-MAC Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the MAC going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-MAC team and top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

2022 Preseason CFN MAC Offensive Player of the Year

RB Lew Nichols, Soph. Central Michigan

Coming off a strong 2020 averaging close to seven yards per carry with over 500 rushing yards, he was all but unstoppable in 2021.

The 5-10, 220-pounder led the nation with 1,848 rushing yards and over 142 per game with 16 rushing scores and two receiving touchdowns. Steady, he came up with over 130 yards in each of the last eight games, and once again he’s going to be the featured star of the attack.

2022 Preseason CFN MAC Defensive Player of the Year

LB Jamal Hines, Sr. Toledo

The three-time All-MAC defender – First Team last season – is a true hybrid who can do a little of everything right. He’s an outside linebacker, but he’s really an edge rushing defensive end who’ll live behind the line for stretches.

The 6-3, 250-pounder made 88 tackles with ten sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and broke up eight passes. With all his experience and all his skill, he’s about to be an all-star gamewrecker again.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-MAC Team: Offense

QB Dequan Finn, Soph. Toledo

RB Lew Nichols, Soph. Central Michigan

RB Sean Tyler, Jr. Western Michigan

WR Dante Cephas, Jr. Kent State

WR Trayvon Rudolph, Soph. Northern Illinois

TE Joel Wilson, Jr. Central Michigan

OT Brian Dooley, Jr. Eastern Michigan

OG Sidy Sow, Sr. Eastern Michigan

C Jake Gideon, Soph. Western Michigan

OG Logan Zschemitz, Soph. Northern Illinois

OT Nick Rosi, Jr. Toledo

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-MAC Team: Defense

DE Karl Brooks, Sr. Bowling Green

DT James Ester, Soph. Northern Illinois

DT Daymond Williams, Sr. Buffalo

DE Jose Ramirez, Jr. Eastern Michigan

LB Jamal Hines, Sr. Toledo

LB Corvin Moment, Sr. Western Michigan

LB James Patterson, Sr. Buffalo

CB Jordan Gandy, Jr. Northern Illinois

S CJ Brown, Soph. Northern Illinois

S Maxen Hook, Soph. Toledo

CB Donte Kent, Soph. Central Michigan

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-MAC Team: Special Teams

PK Andrew Glass, Soph. Kent State

P Luke Elzinga, Soph. Central Michigan

KR Trayvon Rudolph, Soph. Northern Illinois

PR Jhaylin Embry, Soph. Bowling Green

CFN 2022 Team Previews

East Akron | Bowlilng Green | Buffalo

Kent State | Miami University | Ohio

West Ball State | Central Mich | Eastern Mich

Northern Illinois | Toledo | Western Michigan

MAC Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022

Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 MAC Players

30. Karl Brooks, DE Sr. Bowling Green

29. Bryce Houston, LB Jr. Ohio

28. Jordan Gandy, CB Jr. Northern Illinois

27. Jeslord Boateng, LB Jr. Akron

26. Jordan Anderson, S Jr. Bowling Green

25. Mac Hippenhammer, WR Sr. Miami University

24. Daniel Richardson, QB Soph. Central Michigan

23. Brian Dooley, OT Jr. Eastern Michigan

22. Yo’Heinz Tyler, WR Sr. Ball State

21. Tariq Speights, LB Jr. Eastern Michigan

20. Daymond Williams, NT Sr. Buffalo

19. La’Darius Jefferson, RB Sr. Western Michigan

18. Matthew Salopek, LB Soph. Miami University

17. Maxen Hook, S Soph. Toledo

16. Trayvon Rudolph, WR Soph. Northern Illinois

15. Desjuan Johnson, LB Sr. Toledo

14. Marquez Cooper, RB Jr. Kent State

13. Kurtis Rourke, QB Jr. Ohio

12. Sean Tyler, RB Jr. Western Michigan

11. Sidy Sow, OG Sr. Eastern Michigan

10. Dante Cephas, WR, Jr. Kent State

9. Brett Gabbert, QB Jr. Miami University

8. Darren Anders, LB Sr. Bowling Green

7. Brandon Martin, LB Sr. Ball State

6. Dequan Finn, QB Soph. Toledo

5. CJ Brown, S Soph. Northern Illinois

4. James Patterson, LB Sr. Buffalo

3. Corvin Moment, LB Sr. Western Michigan

2. Jamal Hines, LB Sr. Toledo

1. Lew Nichols, RB Soph. Central Michigan

CFN 2022 Team Previews

East Akron | Bowlilng Green | Buffalo

Kent State | Miami University | Ohio

West Ball State | Central Mich | Eastern Mich

Northern Illinois | Toledo | Western Michigan

MAC Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022

Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings