CFN Preseason All-MAC Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the MAC going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-MAC team and top 30 players.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
2022 Preseason CFN MAC Offensive Player of the Year
RB Lew Nichols, Soph. Central Michigan
Coming off a strong 2020 averaging close to seven yards per carry with over 500 rushing yards, he was all but unstoppable in 2021.
The 5-10, 220-pounder led the nation with 1,848 rushing yards and over 142 per game with 16 rushing scores and two receiving touchdowns. Steady, he came up with over 130 yards in each of the last eight games, and once again he’s going to be the featured star of the attack.
2022 Preseason CFN MAC Defensive Player of the Year
LB Jamal Hines, Sr. Toledo
The three-time All-MAC defender – First Team last season – is a true hybrid who can do a little of everything right. He’s an outside linebacker, but he’s really an edge rushing defensive end who’ll live behind the line for stretches.
The 6-3, 250-pounder made 88 tackles with ten sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and broke up eight passes. With all his experience and all his skill, he’s about to be an all-star gamewrecker again.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-MAC Team: Offense
QB Dequan Finn, Soph. Toledo
RB Lew Nichols, Soph. Central Michigan
RB Sean Tyler, Jr. Western Michigan
WR Dante Cephas, Jr. Kent State
WR Trayvon Rudolph, Soph. Northern Illinois
TE Joel Wilson, Jr. Central Michigan
OT Brian Dooley, Jr. Eastern Michigan
OG Sidy Sow, Sr. Eastern Michigan
C Jake Gideon, Soph. Western Michigan
OG Logan Zschemitz, Soph. Northern Illinois
OT Nick Rosi, Jr. Toledo
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-MAC Team: Defense
DE Karl Brooks, Sr. Bowling Green
DT James Ester, Soph. Northern Illinois
DT Daymond Williams, Sr. Buffalo
DE Jose Ramirez, Jr. Eastern Michigan
LB Jamal Hines, Sr. Toledo
LB Corvin Moment, Sr. Western Michigan
LB James Patterson, Sr. Buffalo
CB Jordan Gandy, Jr. Northern Illinois
S CJ Brown, Soph. Northern Illinois
S Maxen Hook, Soph. Toledo
CB Donte Kent, Soph. Central Michigan
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-MAC Team: Special Teams
PK Andrew Glass, Soph. Kent State
P Luke Elzinga, Soph. Central Michigan
KR Trayvon Rudolph, Soph. Northern Illinois
PR Jhaylin Embry, Soph. Bowling Green
CFN 2022 Team Previews
East Akron | Bowlilng Green | Buffalo
Kent State | Miami University | Ohio
West Ball State | Central Mich | Eastern Mich
Northern Illinois | Toledo | Western Michigan
MAC Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022
Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 MAC Players
30. Karl Brooks, DE Sr. Bowling Green
29. Bryce Houston, LB Jr. Ohio
28. Jordan Gandy, CB Jr. Northern Illinois
27. Jeslord Boateng, LB Jr. Akron
26. Jordan Anderson, S Jr. Bowling Green
25. Mac Hippenhammer, WR Sr. Miami University
24. Daniel Richardson, QB Soph. Central Michigan
23. Brian Dooley, OT Jr. Eastern Michigan
22. Yo’Heinz Tyler, WR Sr. Ball State
21. Tariq Speights, LB Jr. Eastern Michigan
20. Daymond Williams, NT Sr. Buffalo
19. La’Darius Jefferson, RB Sr. Western Michigan
18. Matthew Salopek, LB Soph. Miami University
17. Maxen Hook, S Soph. Toledo
16. Trayvon Rudolph, WR Soph. Northern Illinois
15. Desjuan Johnson, LB Sr. Toledo
14. Marquez Cooper, RB Jr. Kent State
13. Kurtis Rourke, QB Jr. Ohio
12. Sean Tyler, RB Jr. Western Michigan
11. Sidy Sow, OG Sr. Eastern Michigan
10. Dante Cephas, WR, Jr. Kent State
9. Brett Gabbert, QB Jr. Miami University
8. Darren Anders, LB Sr. Bowling Green
7. Brandon Martin, LB Sr. Ball State
6. Dequan Finn, QB Soph. Toledo
5. CJ Brown, S Soph. Northern Illinois
4. James Patterson, LB Sr. Buffalo
3. Corvin Moment, LB Sr. Western Michigan
2. Jamal Hines, LB Sr. Toledo
1. Lew Nichols, RB Soph. Central Michigan
CFN 2022 Team Previews
East Akron | Bowlilng Green | Buffalo
Kent State | Miami University | Ohio
West Ball State | Central Mich | Eastern Mich
Northern Illinois | Toledo | Western Michigan
MAC Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022
Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings