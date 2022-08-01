CFN Preseason All-Big Ten Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Big Ten going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten team and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
QB CJ Stroud, Soph. Ohio State
Try not to compare the 2022 Stroud to the 2021 version that put up astronomical numbers and would’ve won the Heisman in a walk if Ohio State got past Michigan and if Auburn’s Tank Bigsby had stayed in bounds late against Alabama.
Stroud rolled up over 4,400 yards with 44 touchdowns and six picks last year, hitting 72% of his passes along the way. He’s probably not going to do that again for one simple reason – he won’t have to. He had to keep bombing away at times with the Buckeye defense struggling to be its normal self.
As long as he keeps the completion percentage to around 70%, keeps the interceptions at a bare minimum, and hits his third down throws, he’ll be fine.
Of course, he’ll be better than fine, though.
2022 Preseason CFN Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
LB Jack Campbell, Sr. Iowa
The Iowa linebackers know how to tackle and tackle and tackle some more. Campbell and running mate Seth Benson should combine for over 250 tackles if everything goes right in what should be another big year for the Hawkeye D.
Campbell won’t be as disruptive as Wisconsin’s Nate Herbig, and he might not bring the value like several of the top linemen, but he’ll eat up everything again after leading the nation with 143 tackles with a fumble return for a score, two interceptions – taking one for a touchdown – and with 3.5 tackles for loss.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Offense
QB CJ Stroud, Soph. Ohio State
RB Braelon Allen, Soph. Wisconsin
RB TreVeyon Henderson, Soph. Ohio State
WR Jayden Reed, Sr. Michigan State
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jr. Ohio State
TE Sam LaPorta, Sr. Iowa
OT Ryan Hayes, Sr. Michigan
OG Tyler Beach, Sr. Wisconsin
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Sr. Michigan
OG Zak Zinter, Jr. Michigan
OT Peter Skoronski, Jr. Northwestern
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Defense
DE Zach Harrison, Sr. Ohio State
DT Keeanu Benton, Sr. Wisconsin
DT PJ Mustipher, Sr. Penn State
DE Isaiah Mullens, Sr. Wisconsin
LB Jack Campbell, Sr. Iowa
LB Nick Herbig, Jr. Wisconsin
LB Luke Reimer, Jr. Nebraska
CB Denzel Burke, Soph. Ohio State
S Cam Allen, Sr. Purdue
S Sydney Brown, Sr. Illinois
CB Riley Moss, Sr. Iowa
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Special Teams
PK Noah Ruggles, Sr. Ohio State
P Tory Taylor, Jr. Iowa
KR Emeka Egbuga, RFr. Ohio State
PR AJ Henning, Jr. Michigan
CFN 2022 Team Previews
East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan
Michigan St | Ohio St | Penn St | Rutgers
West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota | Nebraska
Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin
Big Ten Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022
Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Big Ten Players
30. Tiawan Mullen, CB Jr. Indiana
29. Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Sr. Maryland
28. Aidan O’Connell, QB Sr. Purdue
27. Jaelyn Duncan, OT Sr. Maryland
26. John Michael Schmitz, C Sr. Minnesota
25. Christian Izien, S Sr. Rutgers
24. Seth Benson, LB Sr. Iowa
23. Luke Reimer, LB Jr. Nebraska
22. Zak Zinter, OG Jr. Michigan
21. Cam Allen, S Sr. Purdue
20. Olusegun Oluwatimi, C Sr. Michigan
19. Zach Harrison, DE Sr. Ohio State
18. Sydney Brown, S Sr. Illinois
17. Dontay Demus, WR Sr. Maryland
16. Keeanu Benton, DT Sr. Wisconsin
15. Jayden Reed, WR Sr. Michigan State
14. Paris Johnson, OT Jr. Ohio State
13. Joey Porter, CB Jr. Penn State
12. Jack Nelson, OT Soph. Wisconsin
11. Ryan Hayes, OT Sr. Michigan
10. Denzel Burke, CB Soph. Ohio State
9. Riley Moss, CB Sr. Iowa
8. Peter Skoronski, OT Jr. Northwestern
7. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB Sr. Minnesota
6. Nick Herbig, LB Jr. Wisconsin
5. Braelon Allen, RB Soph. Wisconsin
4. Jack Campbell, LB Sr. Iowa
3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB Soph. Ohio State
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Jr. Ohio State
1. CJ Stroud, QB Soph. Ohio State
