Oklahoma vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3
Oklahoma vs UTEP How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 3
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Oklahoma (0-0), UTEP (0-1)
Oklahoma vs UTEP Game Preview
Why UTEP Will Win
So what did the Miners do right in their 31-13 loss to North Texas?
The passing game showed off its playmakers.
Top target Jacob Cowing might be off to Arizona, but Tyrin Smith and Reynaldo Flores each rolled for over 120 yards and made a few deep plays, and QB Gavin Hardison threw for close to 293 yards with a score.
The Miner offensive line was good in pass protection against the Mean Green. The talent is there – it’s the best front five the program has had in a long, long time – and the defense managed to hold up well against he run.
But …
Why Oklahoma Will Win
The UTEP offense wasn’t able to close.
It wasn’t bad on third downs against North Texas, and it actually won the total offense battle by a yard. However, the ground game never got working, North Texas came up with more consistent big plays down the field, and it was a 17-0 crash in the second half.
This is the game for the Oklahoma defense. It struggled last year, wasn’t consistent, and it can take some chances with the offense certain to get bombing fast.
New year, new players in several spots, new coach, new identity – to a point. The Sooners are going to try punishing on the lines, and …
What’s Going To Happen
It’s Brent Venables – the new Oklahoma head coach will make sure his defense will come out breathing fire.
After struggling to get going over the last two years, this version will be terrific from the opening kickoff.
The Sooners will put this away easily in the first quarter, and the defense will take care of the rest with a big statement performance – even though it’ll give up a few points.
Oklahoma vs UTEP Prediction, Line
Oklahoma 52, UTEP 10
Line: Oklahoma -31.5, o/u: 57
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
