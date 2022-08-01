Ohio Bobcats Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Ohio Bobcats Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ohio season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Ohio Bobcats Preview

Tim Albin: 3-9, 2nd year at Ohio

5th year overall, 28-17, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 3-9, Conference: 3-5

Ohio Bobcats Preview 2022

Well that’s not how it’s supposed to work.

Ohio was the model of consistency under Frank Solich – 2008 was the last losing season – with bowl games and fights for the MAC Championship part of the norm. There might not have been conference titles, but the program was always on the preseason short list of contenders.

Solich retired, and the team looked and played directionless in a 3-9 season – the worst campaign since 2003.

But head coach and everyone was able to take a deep breath, there were some good parts in an otherwise ugly season, and with four of the losses by a touchdown or less, there might not be as much work to do as it seems, starting with …

Ohio Bobcats Preview 2022: Offense

The offense wasn’t miserable. It ran well, but the passing attack struggled, it wasn’t efficient, and the 22.6 points per game weren’t going to get it done. But with a decent offensive line and a slew of good skill parts back, this could bounce back fast, starting with …

The running game should be even stronger. O’Shaan Allison is a good veteran back, but leading rusher De’Montre Tuggle is done. The attack that averaged over five yards per game should hit the mark again, but more parts are needed to help out Allison.

The offensive line should do the job. The pass protection was great, and with three starters back this group will be a plus as soon as the left side is settled.

Kurtis Rourke continues the tradition of Rourke owning the quarterback gig. Nathan Rourke had the job from 2017 to 2019, and Kurtis has been the guy for the last two years going into his third. He’s a decent enough passer – he’s accurate – and is used to getting out on the move as a key part of the running game. UCF’s Parker Navarro is coming in to push for time.

Isiah Cox left for Alabama A&M, and leading receiver Cameron Odom is done, but Tyler Walton led the team with 32 catches and on the way is August Pitre from Rice to add more downfield pop.

Ohio Bobcats Preview 2022: Defense

The defense needs more work than the offense, but the defense has more veteran parts back and should be a tad more settled. There weren’t any takeaways, the run defense wasn’t great, and the pass rush was nothing more than an interesting rumor. After allowing 431 yards and 30 points per game,

The linebackers are the stars. There might have been issues with the Bobcat defense, but Bryce Houston led the team with 104 tackles and Cannon Blauser at everything up inside with 86 stops. They should be among the best 1-2 linebacking punches in the MAC.

The secondary has a young playmaker in corner Roman Parodie, and Taiq Drake led the team with three interceptions to go along with 49 tackles from his strong safety spot. Alvin Floyd is a keeper, too, who’ll freelance a bit. However, the depth at safety is a problem.

A whole lot more has to come from the pass rush. There wasn’t a ton of production with just 17 sacks, and top sacker Will Evans is done on the line. The bulk is missing, but Kylen McCracken is a veteran on the nose and Purdue’s Dontay Hunter is on the way to help. Now the stops have to be there against the run.

