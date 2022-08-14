Northern Illinois vs Eastern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Northern Illinois (0-0), Eastern Illinois (0-0)

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Illinois Game Preview

Why Eastern Illinois Will Win

The Panther defense returns enough talent to be much, much better.

Depending on the alignment, 11 starters should return on a D that was terrific at coming up with tackles for loss, was second in the Ohio Valley Conference in total defense, and did a nice job of taking the ball away.

LB Colin Bohanek is a playmaker, the all-star combination of Tim Varga and Jordan Miles will make plenty of things happen up front, and …

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Eastern Illinois is all but starting over in several ways under new head coach Chris Wilkerson.

The offense that struggled throughout the 1-10 season only returns four starters, it has to find a way to keep the turnovers to a minimum and the chains moving, and that defense that has a ton of experience doesn’t have the bulk to hold up against the Northern Illinois ground game.

The Huskies have one of the best offensive fronts in the MAC, veteran QB Rocky Lombardi and the passing game should have time to work, and the defense that still needs time and seasoning after a rough two years should be able to use this as a true tune-up.

What’s Going To Happen

Northern Illinois will come up with enough offensive balance throughout to steadily keep pulling away.

Eastern Illinois has to win the turnover margin by at last three, it needs to find something steady on offense that works, and … that’s not happening.

This will be the game that gives NIU fans hope that the youth movement of last year on defense will payoff big.

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 44, Eastern Illinois 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBD



Northern Illinois vs Eastern Illinois Must See Rating: 1

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

