NFL Predictions Every Game, Team, Division, Win Totals 2022

NFL preseason predictions for every game and for all 32 teams, along with the schedules and projected win totals.

Yeah, we’re all about college football, but we’re into the NFL fun the rest of the week, too.

The NFL totals and overall predictions are much, much tougher than the college side. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia – you pretty much know who the college stars are.

The Cincinnati Bengals of last year, the Any Given Sunday aspect, and all the uniformity of the NFL game make this far more interesting. The goal is to get the overall win totals close as possible, knowing that a few surprise teams – for good and bad – will screw it all up.

Contact @ColFootballNews

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– CFN 2022 College Football Preview

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

AFC East Preseason Predictions

Predicted AFC East Finish

1. Buffalo

T2. Miami

T2. New England

4. New York Jets

Predicted Record: 12-5

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 11.5

Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans Win

Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins Win

Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens Loss

Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers Win

Nov. 6 at New York Jets Win

Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings Win

Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns Win

Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions Win

Dec. 1 at New England Patriots Loss

Dec. 11 New York Jets Win

Dec. 18 Miami Dolphins Win

Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears Win

Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Jan. 8 New England Patriots Win

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 New England Patriots Win

Sept. 18 at Baltimore Ravens Win

Sept. 25 Buffalo Bills Loss

Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Oct. 9 at New York Jets Win

Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings Win

Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions Loss

Nov. 6 at Chicago Bears Loss

Nov. 13 Cleveland Browns Loss

Nov. 20 OPEN DATE

Nov. 27 Houston Texans Win

Dec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Dec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers Win

Dec. 18 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers Win

Jan. 1 at New England Patriots Loss

Jan. 8 New York Jets Win

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 at Miami Dolphins Loss

Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Sept. 25 Baltimore Ravens Loss

Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Oct. 9 Detroit Lions Win

Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns Win

Oct. 24 Minnesota Vikings Loss

Oct. 30 at New York Jets Loss

Nov. 6 Indianapolis Colts Win

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 New York Jets Win

Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Win

Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills Win

Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals Loss

Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Dec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals Win

Jan. 1 Miami Dolphins Win

Jan. 8 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Predicted Record: 5-12

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 5.5

Sept. 11 Baltimore Ravens Loss

Sept. 18 at Cleveland Browns Win

Sept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Oct. 9 Miami Dolphins Loss

Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos Loss

Oct. 30 New England Patriots Win

Nov. 6 Buffalo Bills Loss

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 at New England Patriots Loss

Nov. 27 Chicago Bears Win

Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings Loss

Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Dec. 18 Detroit Lions Win

Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks Loss

Jan. 8 at Miami Dolphins Loss

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: AFC North Preseason Predictions