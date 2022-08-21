NFL Predictions Every Game, Team, Division, Win Totals 2022

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL preseason predictions for every game and for all 32 teams, along with the schedules and projected win totals.

Yeah, we’re all about college football, but we’re into the NFL fun the rest of the week, too.

The NFL totals and overall predictions are much, much tougher than the college side. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia – you pretty much know who the college stars are.

The Cincinnati Bengals of last year, the Any Given Sunday aspect, and all the uniformity of the NFL game make this far more interesting. The goal is to get the overall win totals close as possible, knowing that a few surprise teams  – for good and bad – will screw it all up.

2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

AFC East Preseason Predictions

Predicted AFC East Finish

1. Buffalo
T2. Miami
T2. New England
4. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

Predicted Record: 12-5
Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams  Loss
Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans Win
Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins Win
Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens  Loss
Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs  Loss
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers Win
Nov. 6 at New York Jets Win
Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings Win
Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns Win
Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions Win
Dec. 1 at New England Patriots  Loss
Dec. 11 New York Jets Win
Dec. 18 Miami Dolphins Win
Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears Win
Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals  Loss
Jan. 8 New England Patriots Win

Miami Dolphins

Predicted Record: 9-8
Sept. 11 New England Patriots Win
Sept. 18 at Baltimore Ravens Win
Sept. 25 Buffalo Bills  Loss
Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals  Loss
Oct. 9 at New York Jets Win
Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings Win
Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions  Loss
Nov. 6 at Chicago Bears  Loss
Nov. 13 Cleveland Browns  Loss
Nov. 20 OPEN DATE
Nov. 27 Houston Texans Win
Dec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers  Loss
Dec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers Win
Dec. 18 at Buffalo Bills  Loss
Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers Win
Jan. 1 at New England Patriots  Loss
Jan. 8 New York Jets Win

New England Patriots

Predicted Record: 9-8
Sept. 11 at Miami Dolphins  Loss
Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Sept. 25 Baltimore Ravens  Loss
Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers  Loss
Oct. 9 Detroit Lions Win
Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns Win
Oct. 24 Minnesota Vikings  Loss
Oct. 30 at New York Jets Loss
Nov. 6 Indianapolis Colts Win
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 New York Jets Win
Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Win
Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills Win
Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals  Loss
Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders  Loss
Dec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Jan. 1 Miami Dolphins Win
Jan. 8 at Buffalo Bills Loss

New York Jets

Predicted Record: 5-12
Sept. 11 Baltimore Ravens  Loss
Sept. 18 at Cleveland Browns Win
Sept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals  Loss
Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers  Loss
Oct. 9 Miami Dolphins  Loss
Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers  Loss
Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos  Loss
Oct. 30 New England Patriots Win
Nov. 6 Buffalo Bills  Loss
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 at New England Patriots  Loss
Nov. 27 Chicago Bears Win
Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings  Loss
Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills  Loss
Dec. 18 Detroit Lions Win
Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks  Loss
Jan. 8 at Miami Dolphins  Loss

