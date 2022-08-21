NFL Playoff Projections, Predictions 2022, Preseason Version

NFL Playoff Projections and Predictions: Predicting and projecting the 2022-2023 NFL postseason, the bracket, and how it might all shake out.
NFL Playoff Projection 2022
What will the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs look like once all the regular season fun is done? Here are our preseason projections.
NFL Playoff Projections: Wild Card
AFC Playoff Projections
AFC No. 5: Denver at
AFC No. 4: Indianapolis
NFL Playoff Projection: Denver
AFC No. 6: Cincinnati at
AFC No. 3: Baltimore
NFL Playoff Projection: Baltimore
AFC No. 7: Los Angeles Chargers
AFC No. 2: Buffalo
NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo
– 2022 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game
NFC Playoffs
NFC No. 5: Los Angeles Rams at
NFC No. 4: Dallas
NFL Playoff Projection: Dallas
NFC No. 6: New Orleans at
NFC No. 3: San Francisco
NFL Playoff Projection: San Francisco
NFC No. 7: Minnesota at
NFC No. 2: Green Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Green Bay
NFL Playoff Projections: Divisional Round
AFC Playoff Projections
AFC Lowest Remaining Seed: Cleveland at
AFC No. 1: Kansas City
NFL Playoff Projection: Kansas City
AFC Second-Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Baltimore at
AFC Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Buffalo
NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo
NFC Playoffs
NFC Lowest Remaining Seed: Dallas at
NFC No. 1: Tampa Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Tampa Bay
NFC Second-Highest Remaining Wild-Card: San Francisco at
NFC Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Green Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Green Bay
NFL Playoff Projections: Conference Championships
AFC CHampionship
AFC Lower Seed: Buffalo at
AFC Higher Seed: Kansas City
NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo
– CFN 2022 College Football Bowl, Playoff Projections
NFC Championship
NFC Lower Seed: Green Bay at
NFC Higher Seed: Tampa Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Tampa Bay
NFL Playoff Projections: Super Bowl
AFC: Buffalo vs. NFC: Tampa Bay
NFL Super Bowl Projection: Buffalo