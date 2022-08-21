NFL Playoff Projections, Predictions 2022, Preseason Version

NFL Playoff Projections and Predictions: Predicting and projecting the 2022-2023 NFL postseason, the bracket, and how it might all shake out.

NFL Playoff Projection 2022

What will the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs look like once all the regular season fun is done? Here are our preseason projections.

NFL Playoff Projections: Wild Card

AFC Playoff Projections

AFC No. 5: Denver at

AFC No. 4: Indianapolis

NFL Playoff Projection: Denver

AFC No. 6: Cincinnati at

AFC No. 3: Baltimore

NFL Playoff Projection: Baltimore

AFC No. 7: Los Angeles Chargers

AFC No. 2: Buffalo

NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo

NFC Playoffs

NFC No. 5: Los Angeles Rams at

NFC No. 4: Dallas

NFL Playoff Projection: Dallas

NFC No. 6: New Orleans at

NFC No. 3: San Francisco

NFL Playoff Projection: San Francisco

NFC No. 7: Minnesota at

NFC No. 2: Green Bay

NFL Playoff Projection: Green Bay

NFL Playoff Projections: Divisional Round

AFC Playoff Projections

AFC Lowest Remaining Seed: Cleveland at

AFC No. 1: Kansas City

NFL Playoff Projection: Kansas City

AFC Second-Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Baltimore at

AFC Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Buffalo

NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo

NFC Playoffs

NFC Lowest Remaining Seed: Dallas at

NFC No. 1: Tampa Bay

NFL Playoff Projection: Tampa Bay

NFC Second-Highest Remaining Wild-Card: San Francisco at

NFC Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Green Bay

NFL Playoff Projection: Green Bay

NFL Playoff Projections: Conference Championships

AFC CHampionship

AFC Lower Seed: Buffalo at

AFC Higher Seed: Kansas City

NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo

NFC Championship

NFC Lower Seed: Green Bay at

NFC Higher Seed: Tampa Bay

NFL Playoff Projection: Tampa Bay

NFL Playoff Projections: Super Bowl

AFC: Buffalo vs. NFC: Tampa Bay

NFL Super Bowl Projection: Buffalo

