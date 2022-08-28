NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

By August 28, 2022 4:42 pm

By

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 1 highlighted by Buffalo vs Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Buffalo at LA Rams

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

