New College Football Head Coach Expectations 2022: Meet The First Year Coaches

What are the reasonable expectations for all 29 new college football head coach es for 2022? What’s the goal for the next five seasons?

New College Football Head Coach Expectations 2022

Last season there were 17 head coaches taking over new jobs. This year there are a whopping 29.

To do this right, no, coaches like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley aren’t new, but they’re new to their respective schools. And then there’s Don Brown at UMass and Jeff Teford at Fresno State, who coached at their schools, left, and are now coming back.

What’s the expectation for each new college football coach this year? How about for five years from now?

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Don Brown, UMass

UMass Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The former UMass head coach from 2004 to 2008 became a top defensive coordinator at five difference schools, most notably Michigan.

Top Line of the Resumé: Led UMass to a 23-5 run over 2006 and 2007 with two Atlantic 10 championships and long runs in the D-IAA playoffs.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Improve the D that gave up 517 points and get to three wins – UMass one one game last year..

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Come up with two winning records and at least one trip to a bowl game.

Timmy Chang, Hawaii

Hawaii Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The former star Hawaii quarterback was a good assistant at Nevada since 2017 before getting his first job as a head coach.

Top Line of the Resumé: The NCAA’s all-time leading passer with 17,072 yards and 117 scores.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get Hawaii – 6-7 last season to a bowl game in a big rebuilding job.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Make the Rainbow Warrior offense amazing as he takes them to five bowl games and at least one Mountain West Championship appearance.

Mario Cristobal, Miami

Miami Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … The former Miami offensive lineman was the head coach at FIU and later at Oregon, getting a reputation as an elite recruiter.

Top Line of the Resumé: Two Pac-12 Championships and a third appearance in four years at Oregon.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least eight wins and a solid bowl game – all while at least flirting with a spot in the ACC Championship.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Crank up the talent level, at least two ACC Championship appearances, one ACC title, and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech

La Tech Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … A high-powered passer at Texas Tech, he went on to become a top offensive assistant at TCU and Texas Tech. He became the Red Raider interim head coach last season.

Top Line of the Resumé: Besides his 4,742-yard, 32 touchdown season for Texas Tech in 2004, he helped turn TCU into a Big 12 contender with the Air Raid offense taking over in the mid-2010s.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get Louisiana Tech past the three-win 2021 with a big-time passing game on the way to a bowl game.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: At least four bowl games with one Conference USA championship and another appearance.

Related 25 Winningest Programs To Not Make The College Football Playoff

Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana

Louisiana Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The former Ragin’ Cajun star quarterback was a key assistant for the program over the last six years, serving as the offensive coordinator last season.

Top Line of the Resumé: The all-star quarterback for Louisiana threw for close to 3,300 yards with 23 touchdowns and ran for almost 2,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2007 and 2008.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: In a bit of a rebuilding year, win the Sun Belt championship anyway – or at least get there.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Five bowl appearances, two Sun Belt championships, be a yearly conference contender.

Stan Drayton, Temple

Temple Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … A career assistant coach – mostly for the running backs – at 13 different schools/teams, he was part of the Texas staff over five years after coaching for two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Top Line of the Resumé: A three-time Division III All-America running back for Allegheny, he led the way to a national championship in 1990.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least four wins as the Owls build for the future, especially with the running game.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Three winning records and bowl appearances with one season as a conference contender.

Sonny Dykes, TCU

TCU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Head coach at SMU going 30-18 in just over four seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Won the 2011 WAC championship at Louisiana Tech.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least seven wins and a bowl game as the offense shows signs of potential greatness.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Five bowl games and two Big 12 championship appearances thanks to a high-powered attack.

Mike Elko, Duke

Duke Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Defensive coordinator at Texas A&M for the last three seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Helped turn the Bowling Green defense into the sixth best in college football in 2012 and made the 2020 Texas A&M D the ninth best in the country.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Instantly improve the Duke defense that allowed 477 points last year. Win four games.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Three winning seasons with bowl appearances, and a vastly improved defense.

NEXT: Tony Elliott, Marcus Freeman, Clay Helton, Brian Kelly, Jerry Kill, Dan Lanning, Rhett Lashlee