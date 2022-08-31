Nevada vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Nevada vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: Nevada Sports Net

Record: Nevada (1-0), Texas State (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Nevada vs Texas State Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

Nevada struggled to get the passing game going in its 23-12 win over New Mexico State.

The Aggies put up a decent fight, but this was a far, far cry from last year’s Wolf Pack team that could wing it around the yard with one of the nation’s most dangerous passing games.

Everything was kept short, Shane Illingworth and Nate Cox couldn’t make anything happen down the field, and the team was outgained by 46 yards.

Texas State’s offense will crank up the tempo, the receiving corps is far more dangerous than what New Mexico State showed Nevada in the opener, and 23 points and 257 yards of offense probably won’t get it done this week.

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Nevada Will Win

The Wolf Pack got the rough game out of the way.

This is a total rebuild year for the program after transfers and a coaching change led to a turn in how the offense is going to work. No, the passing game didn’t do much, but Toa Taua ran for 109 yards and Devonte Lee pounded out 61 with two scores – the ground attack will start carrying the team.

Texas State has to prove it can generate plays behind the line after failing to do that often enough last year and doing nothing against the run.

If everything works, Nevada should grind it out for well over 30 minutes and control the tempo throughout.

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State will get its offense working well enough to keep the pressure on far better than New Mexico State did – and it’s not going to turn the ball over five times. Nevada, though, will come up with a few takeaways, the running game will work just fine, and it’ll be another grinding, ugly win.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Nevada vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Nevada 31, Texas State 23

Line: Nevada -1, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– How every college coach does against the spread



Nevada vs Texas State Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams