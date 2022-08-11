Nevada vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0

Nevada vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

Nevada vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: TBA

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: TBA

Record: Nevada (0-0), New Mexico State (0-0)

Nevada vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

There’s a whole lot of starting over going on at New Mexico State.

Jerry Kill is taking over as the head coach, and he’s going to want to run the ball, rely on the defense, and try to control the clock and be efficient – that’s going to take a little bit to get going with almost everyone who did anything big for the 2021 Aggie offense needing to be replaced.

Nevada is changing a slew of things up as well, but it has the running backs in place to pound away, and the passing attack should be just good enough to keep things moving.

The New Mexico State defense should be better, but it will still have a long way to go after giving up close to 500 yards and 40 points per game. However …

Why New Mexico State Will Win

There’s a whole lot of starting over going on at Nevada.

New head coach Ken Wilson has to fill in the parts after Jay Norvell left for Colorado State and took a slew of key guys with him. The Wolf Pack lost almost everyone who did anything important with their high-powered passing game last year.

There’s a ton of experience returning on the Aggie D. The O might have a few kinks to work out, but the other side gets back eight starters, the linebacking corps isn’t all that bad, and there are options to play around with in the secondary.

Yes, New Mexico State’s offense isn’t going to be steady, but the Nevada defense needs to hope and pray the transfers can help fill in the massive holes all over the place.

What’s Going To Happen

Kill is a terrific head coach who should be able to get his ground game going early on. The Aggies will play relatively well over the first half at home, but Nevada should get an instant payoff from the gajillion transfers coming in.

A few New Mexico State turnovers will help Nevada start to break away in the second half. The relative experience at quarterback – Nate Cox has been around the Wolf Pack long enough to know what he’s doing, and Oklahoma State transfer Shane Illingworth will play a role – will be the difference.

Nevada vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

Nevada 38, New Mexico State 24

Line: Nevada -10.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Nevada vs New Mexico State Must See Rating: 2

