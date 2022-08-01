Mountain West Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

With all the chatter in the college football world about expansion and realignment – the Mountain West is deep in the rumor mix with a whole lot of possibilities – there’s still a 2022 season to play. How should it all shape up in the Mountain West?

Beyond just seeing if the Pac-12 and Big 12 are interested, there’s one huge change – the divisions are gone.

The conference has several strong teams, and the two best will play for the championship.

It’s a free for all among the teams to get into the top spots, but the schedules stay intact. There’s a slight imbalance with the stronger teams in what used to be in the West Division facing each other, but they would’ve had to do that anyway.

How should the season go and where is everyone projected to finish? Here are the preseason predictions for all the Mountain West teams.

2022 Mountain West Preseason Predictions

1. Boise State

T2. Fresno State*

T2. San Diego State

T4. Air Force

T4. Utah State

T6. Colorado State

T6. Wyoming

T8. Hawaii

T8. Nevada

T8. San Jose State

11. UNLV

12. New Mexico

*Fresno State predicted to beat San Diego State in their head-to-head matchup.

Air Force Falcons

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 5-3

2021: 10-3, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 3-3, 2019: 11-2, 2018: 5-7

Sept 3 Northern Iowa W

Sept 10 Colorado L

Sept 17 at Wyoming L

Sept 24 Nevada W

Oct 1 Navy W

Oct 8 at Utah State L

Oct 15 at UNLV W

Oct 22 Boise State W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 vs Army (in Arlington, TX) L

Nov 12 New Mexico W

Nov 19 Colorado State W

Nov 26 at San Diego State L

Air Force 2022 Preview

Air Force 10 Best Players

Air Force Schedule

Boise State Broncos

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 7-1

2021: 7-5, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 5-2, 2019: 12-2, 2018: 10-3

Sept 3 at Oregon State L

Sept 10 at New Mexico W

Sept 17 UT Martin W

Sept 24 at UTEP W

Oct 1 San Diego State W

Oct 8 Fresno State W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Air Force L

Oct 29 Colorado State W

Nov 5 BYU W

Nov 12 at Nevada W

Nov 19 at Wyoming W

Nov 26 Utah State W

Boise State 2022 Preview

Boise State 10 Best Players

Boise State Schedule

Colorado State Rams

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 4-4

2021: 3-9, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 1-3, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9

Sept 3 at Michigan L

Sept 10 Middle Tennessee W

Sept 17 at Washington State L

Sept 24 Sacramento State W

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at Nevada L

Oct 15 Utah State W

Oct 22 Hawaii W

Oct 29 at Boise State L

Nov 5 at San Jose State L

Nov 12 Wyoming W

Nov 19 at Air Force L

Nov 26 New Mexico W

Colorado State 2022 Preview

Colorado State 10 Best Players

Colorado State Schedule

Fresno State Bulldogs

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 6-2

2021: 10-3, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 3-3, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 12-2

Sept 3 Cal Poly W

Sept 10 Oregon State W

Sept 17 at USC L

Sept 24 OPEN DATE

Oct 1 at UConn W

Oct 8 at Boise State L

Oct 15 San Jose State W

Oct 22 at New Mexico W

Oct 29 San Diego State W

Nov 5 Hawaii W

Nov 12 at UNLV W

Nov 19 at Nevada L

Nov 26 Wyoming W

Fresno State 2022 Preview

Fresno State 10 Best Players

Fresno State Schedule

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-7

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 3-5

2021: 6-7, Prediction: 7-6

2020: 5-4, 2019: 10-5, 2018: 8-6

Aug 27 Vanderbilt L

Sept 3 WKU W

Sept 10 at Michigan L

Sept 17 Duquesne W

Sept 24 at New Mexico State W

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at San Diego State L

Oct 15 Nevada W

Oct 22 at Colorado State L

Oct 29 Wyoming W

Nov 5 at Fresno State L

Nov 12 Utah State L

Nov 19 UNLV W

Nov 26 at San Jose State L

Hawaii 2022 Preview

Hawaii 10 Best Players

Hawaii Schedule

Nevada Wolf Pack

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 3-5

2021: 8-5, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 7-2, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 8-5

Aug 27 at New Mexico State W

Sept 3 Texas State W

Sept 10 Incarnate Word W

Sept 17 at Iowa L

Sept 24 at Air Force L

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 Colorado State W

Oct 15 at Hawaii L

Oct 22 San Diego State L

Oct 29 at San Jose State W

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 12 Boise State L

Nov 19 Fresno State W

Nov 26 at UNLV L

Nevada 2022 Preview

Nevada 10 Best Players

Nevada Schedule

New Mexico Lobos

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 0-8

2021: 3-9, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 2-5, 2019: 2-10, 2018: 3-9

Sept 3 Maine W

Sept 10 Boise State L

Sept 17 UTEP W

Sept 24 at LSU L

Oct 1 at UNLV L

Oct 8 Wyoming L

Oct 15 at New Mexico State W

Oct 22 Fresno State L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Utah State L

Nov 12 at Air Force L

Nov 19 San Diego State L

Nov 26 at Colorado State L

New Mexico 2022 Preview

New Mexico 10 Best Players

New Mexico Schedule

San Diego State Aztecs

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 6-2

2021: 12-2, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 4-4, 2019: 10-3, 2018: 7-6

Sept 3 Arizona W

Sept 10 Idaho State W

Sept 17 at Utah L

Sept 24 Toledo W

Oct 1 at Boise State L

Oct 8 Hawaii W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Nevada W

Oct 29 at Fresno State L

Nov 5 UNLV W

Nov 12 San Jose State W

Nov 19 at New Mexico W

Nov 26 Air Force W

San Diego State 2022 Preview

San Diego State 10 Best Players

San Diego State Schedule

San Jose State Spartans

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 3-5

2021: 5-7, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 7-1, 2019: 5-7, 2018: 1-11

Sept 3 Portland State W

Sept 10 at Auburn L

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 Western Michigan W

Oct 1 at Wyoming L

Oct 8 UNLV W

Oct 15 at Fresno State L

Oct 22 at New Mexico State W

Oct 29 Nevada L

Nov 5 Colorado State W

Nov 12 at San Diego State L

Nov 19 at Utah State L

Nov 26 Hawaii W

San Jose State 2022 Preview

San Jose State 10 Best Players

San Jose State Schedule

UNLV Rebels

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 2-6

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 3-9

2020: 0-6, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 4-8

Sept 3 Idaho State W

Sept 10 at Cal L

Sept 17 North Texas W

Sept 24 at Utah State L

Oct 1 New Mexico W

Oct 8 at San Jose State L

Oct 15 Air Force L

Oct 22 at Notre Dame L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at San Diego State L

Nov 12 Fresno State L

Nov 19 at Hawaii L

Nov 26 Nevada W

UNLV 2022 Preview

UNLV 10 Best Players

UNLV Schedule

Utah State Aggies

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 5-3

2021: 11-3, Prediction: 4-8

2020: 1-5, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 11-2

Aug 27 UConn W

Sept 3 at Alabama L

Sept 10 Weber State W

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 UNLV W

Sept 30 at BYU L

Oct 8 Air Force W

Oct 15 at Colorado State L

Oct 22 at Wyoming L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 New Mexico W

Nov 12 at Hawaii W

Nov 19 San Jose State W

Nov 26 at Boise State L

Utah State 2022 Preview

Utah State 10 Best Players

Utah State Schedule

Wyoming Cowboys

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Mountain West Prediction: 4-4

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 2-4, 2019: 8-5, 2018: 6-6

Aug 27 at Illinois L

Sept 3 Tulsa W

Sept 10 Northern Colorado W

Sept 17 Air Force W

Sept 24 at BYU L

Oct 1 San Jose State W

Oct 8 at New Mexico W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Utah State W

Oct 29 at Hawaii L

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 12 at Colorado State L

Nov 19 Boise State L

Nov 26 at Fresno State L

Wyoming 2022 Preview

Wyoming 10 Best Players

Wyoming Schedule