Missouri vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Missouri vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Missouri (0-0), Louisiana Tech (0-0)

Missouri vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Here comes the offense.

New head coach Sonny Cumbie will get hs offense to throw and throw some more – former TCU transfer Matthew Downing and Texas Tech transfer Parker McNeil are still battling for the high-profile starting quarterback gig – with the receiving corps good enough to give the Tiger secondary problems.

The Louisiana Tech offensive line spent last year rebuilding, and now the payoff should come with a slew of potential Conference USA all-stars up front. Missouri has the talent on defense, but it has to be far better than the 2021 version. However …

Why Missouri Will Win

The Louisiana Tech defense has a long, long way to go to be just okay.

The offense will be fine. It might take a little bit – the Mizzou pass rush and defensive front should be a problem for the Bulldogs – but other side of the ball will be all about the pass rush.

The new Louisiana Tech coaching staff will turn everyone loose to get into the backfield, and that means the big plays should be there for the taking. As long as QB Brady Cook gets a little bit of time, he’s got the dangerous playmakers who should get down the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana Tech has the parts and experience in place to make this interesting. If the passing game clicks right away, look out.

This might not be the close call the Bulldog 35-34 loss to Mississippi State game to open last year turned out to be, but everyone will be entertained.

The Mizzou lines should be able to do enough to force a win with two good scoring drives in the second half and two big defensive stops, but it’s going to be more of a fight than the SEC side might like.

Missouri vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

Missouri 37, Louisiana Tech 27

Line: Missouri -20.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Missouri vs Louisiana Tech Must See Rating: 2.5

