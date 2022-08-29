Mississippi State vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Mississippi State vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium. Starkville, Mississippi

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Mississippi State (0-0), Memphis (0-0)

Mississippi State vs Memphis Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The offense should be even more explosive. The passing game worked last season, but the running attack sputtered a bit too often – that’s about to change with a new offensive coordinator and a renewed commitment to do what Memphis usually does …

Hit home runs.

The backs just need the ball more, and that’s about to happen behind a strong offensive line and with QB Seth Henigan spreading it around. On the other side, there’s enough experience in the secondary to keep the midrange Mississippi State pass plays from going off, but …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The defense is going to be a rock.

The offense might get all of the attention and should be ready for a massive season, but the Bulldog defensive front is going to be a rock against what Memphis will try to do running the ball.

The Tiger defense might be better than it’s been in past seasons, but it’s going to have a nightmare of a time holding up. Mississippi State QB Will Rogers knows what he’s doing now, eight starters are back, and ball control and big passing yards are a given. Rogers will easily get to 400 yards through the air.

And then there’s the motivational factor because …

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis won last year’s meeting thanks to a questionable kick return – it seemed like the Tiger player was down, but he wasn’t.

Even so, the game was more than that. Mississippi State got its passing yards in, but Memphis was able to hold up for the 31-29 win.

This time around the Memphis offense will have to do more to pull this off, but it won’t happen. Mississippi State will dominate the clock hitting third down after third down – it’ll have the ball for at least 35 minutes.

This time around the Bulldog O will finish off more good drives with points.

Mississippi State vs Memphis Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 38, Memphis 20

Line: Mississippi State -15.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Mississippi State vs Memphis Must See Rating: 3

