Maryland vs Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Maryland vs Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: Big Ten Network

Record: Maryland (0-0), Buffalo (0-0)

Maryland vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The UB defense has the upside to be much stronger right away, especially on the line.

The Bulls have depth, experience, and the interior pass rushing should be there at times against the Terp ground game. James Patterson is one of the best linebackers Maryland will deal with all season, the secondary got help from the transfer portal, and overall there’s just enough in place to keep the high-powered Terp O from going off.

On the other side, the Bull running game will good enough to control the clock at times, but …

Why Maryland Will Win

The Maryland offense should strike quickly and with a whole lot of big plays.

It starts with the best offensive line the program has had in years with all five starters back to pave the way for a few tough, quick backs.

Buffalo has to prove its run defense can hold up, but it’ll be the Maryland passing game that will set the tempo. Buffalo might be steady offensively, but it’s not going to bring the downfield passing pop to keep up if the Terps get out to a hot start.

The line will give Taulia Tagovailoa time to work, the NFL-caliber receivers should be able to shine right away, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Maryland defense will come up with a good day.

The offense will take center stage, and the defensive front will get shoved around a little too much at times, but overall the D will do a decent job of getting off the field when Buffalo has to come up with big third down throws.

It’ll be a great start for the Terps, Buffalo will push back with a few scores, but there won’t be a whole lot of sweating.

Maryland vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Maryland 41, Buffalo 17

Line: Maryland -23.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Maryland vs Buffalo Must See Rating: 2

