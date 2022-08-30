Kentucky vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Kentucky vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Kentucky (0-0), Miami University (0-0)

Kentucky vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

The RedHawks have enough offense to be a concern.

They’re not going to come out and put 60 on the board, but Brett Gabbert is a veteran passer, the receiving corps is solid – TE Jack Coldiron is dangerous – and the offensive line is full of veterans who know what they’re doing.

Overall, the team is set up for a team like Kentucky. MU is happy to play a grinding game that relies on third down conversions on both sides and winning the turnover battle. However, the downfield passing game should bother the Wildcat secondary.

But …

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Miami University defense is all but rebooting.

It was good against the run, it finished third overall in the MAC and second in scoring D, and it wasn’t bad at getting into the backfield.

The RedHawk defensive tackles are okay, but too many playmakers from last year have to be replaced.

Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez is out after an off-the-field incident, but the rest of the offense should be able to blast away with Kavosiey Smoke working behind a solid line. The real problem for Miami University should be …

What’s Going To Happen

Will Levis.

Yes, Kentucky will try to own games on the ground, and yes, it’s not going to take many chances, but the star Wildcat quarterback should have a big day against a questionable RedHawk secondary and with plenty of time to work.

Miami will be good enough to keep this from getting too far out of hand, but UK won’t have too many problems after the first half.

Kentucky vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Kentucky 34, Miami University 16

Line: Kentucky -16.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5



Kentucky vs Miami University Must See Rating: 2

