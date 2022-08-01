Kent State Golden Flashes Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Kent State Golden Flashes Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kent State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Kent State Golden Flashes Preview

Head Coach: Sean Lewis, 5th year at Kent State, 19-24

2021 Preview: Overall: 7-7, Conference: 6-2

Now it’s time to see just how well this whole thing works.

The FlashFast style of offense under Sean Lewis has completely turned the program around, and it’s easy to point to the exact moment when it happened.

In 2019, poor old Kent State was chugging along to another awful losing year with a 3-6 record and Buffalo hammering away, and then came the stunning comeback for a Golden Flash win, then came the four game winning streak with a bowl victory, and then came the run of three straight years without a losing record for the first time since 1972 to 1974.

Bowl appearances aren’t normal at Kent State. They are now under Lewis.

However, last year’s team was loaded with veterans and firepower, the sixth-year senior factor played a big role, and it all led to an appearance in the MAC Championship and a trip to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Golden Flashes lost both games, and now they’re all but starting over in several areas.

But the high-powered offensive system should still be great, the defense at least has veterans – to be kind – and this should still be fun.

Kent State Golden Flashes Preview 2022: Offense

The O will still roll fast, score fast, work fast even with a whole lot of new parts to the machine. The Golden Flashes finished fourth in the nation in total offense averaging close to 500 yards per game. It has to do a better job of closing out drives with points, and time of possession is totally meaningless, but the No. 3 rushing attack in college football should be just fine because of …

The running backs – they’re great. The O found its twosome in Marques Cooper and Xavier Williams – two smallish quick backs – who combine for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. They’re the lightning, and 243-pound Bryan Bradford will bring the power for the harder yards.

The O line loses just about everyone, but there’s just enough talent back to build around. Jack Bailey is a versatile option on the inside, and there’s size, but this group is going to need a little work. The transfer portal is bringing in a few options.

Dustin Crum was everything. He was the one who ran it all, knew how to keep everything moving, and was ultra-efficient as an all-around playmaker. He’s done, and now it’s up to Collin Schlee to try cranking up the production in place of the guy who threw for close to 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and ran for over 700 yards with 12 scores.

The receiving corps is going to be great thanks to the return of all-star Dante Cephas. He’s the go-to guy, but he’s not alone with Ja’Shuan Poke and Devontez Walker two good prospects about to do a whole lot more.

And then there’s the …

Kent State Golden Flashes Preview 2022: Defense

The offense had to keep rocking and rolling to make up for all of the problems on the other side. The Kent State defense was the worst in the MAC, gave up more first downs than anyone in the country, and couldn’t generate any sort of pass rush or come up with third down stops. What it did do, though, was take the ball away.

The veterans are there on the defensive front. There’s size in 330-pound CJ West on the nose, and the big ends as least have the bulk and experience to potentially hold up better. Getting into the backfield more would be a huge plus.

The defensive back seven gets back leading tackler Dean Clark at safety – he didn’t make every play for the D, but it sure seemed like it – but the next seven tacklers off of last year’s defense are done. The linebacking corps isn’t totally staring over, but it’s close. There’s no size, but this will be a quick group.

Montre Miller is a solid all-around corner who led the team with four picks, but the rest of the secondary needs help with more of a pass rush. There’s help from the transfer portal at safety.

