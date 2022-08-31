James Madison vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

James Madison vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: James Madison (0-0), Middle Tennessee (0-0)

James Madison vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Can the takeaways continue?

Middle Tennessee might not have always been great last year on either side of the ball, but the defense came up with turnover after turnover, leading the nation with 32.

It was also disruptive in the backfield, the line should be stronger against the run, and for all of the good things about James Madison, pass protection might be a problem early on.

Offensively, Middle Tennessee’s backfield should be able to keep things moving and control the clock a little bit, but …

Why James Madison Will Win

The Dukes are coming into the FBS world loaded with veterans and good playmakers.

The defensive side might have to replace some of the stars, but the pass rush should be terrific and the secondary will hold up against the Blue Raider receivers.

It’s the other side that should take over right away with a fantastic line needing to get the job done against the Blue Raider pass rushers. Give the James Madison passing game time, and – even with new starters at quarterback and receiver – everything should work.

As long as the Dukes aren’t turning it over, they should be able to feed off of the …

What’s Going To Happen

Energy.

Everyone is jacked for the start of the college football season, but the James Madison fans getting ready for the move from the FCS world up to the big league are ready to explode.

And the football team is pretty good, too.

Middle Tennessee won’t be any sort of a pushover.

This is a well-coached club with the offensive pieces to make this a four quarter fight, but the James Madison offense will be too effective in the fourth quarter on two good scoring drives to pull out a fun first win.

James Madison vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

James Madison 27, Middle Tennessee 20

Line: James Madison -5.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

