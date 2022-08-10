Illinois vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0

Illinois vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

Illinois vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Illinois (0-0), Wyoming (0-0)

Illinois vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Does Illinois have an offense yet that can scare anyone?

The Illini were dead last in the Big Ten in passing, 115th in the nation in scoring, and 112th in total offense – and it was all worse than the numbers.

There’s hope with new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and a likely new starting quarterback in Tommy DeVito from Syracuse, but this isn’t going to be the type of attack that walks onto the field and throws 45 up on the board.

Wyoming loves to play grinding, low scoring games that come down to ball control and tough defense, but …

Why Illinois Will Win

Few teams were hammered harder by the transfer portal than Wyoming.

Others can withstand a talent drain, but Wyoming isn’t Alabama – it hurts to lose WR Isaiah Neyor (Texas), Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State), its top quarterback options, a slew of key defensive backs, and on and on.

It’s not going to take much for the Illini to put this out of reach. Points might have been hard to come by last year, but two first quarter scores might be enough to get this done.

Score early, rely on the running game, assume the opposing offense can’t do a whole lot to bomb its way back, and beat Wyoming at its own game by being more grindy.

What’s Going To Happen

This is first time Wyoming has faced a Power Five program since opening up the 2019 season with a stunning 37-31 win over Missouri. However, the last win over a Power Five program on the road at Ole Miss in 2005.

This year’s Cowboy team might be well coached and won’t cheat anyone on the effort, but it’s going through too much of an overhaul. This won’t be anything pretty as Illinois will take over on the lines in the second half.

The running game will have a rough time early, but the dam will break half way through the third quarter.

Illinois vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Illinois 26, Wyoming 13

Line: Illinois -10.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5



Illinois vs Wyoming Must See Rating: 2.5

