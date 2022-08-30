Houston vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Houston vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Houston (0-0), UTSA (0-0)

Houston vs UTSA Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

This is when the Houston passing game should take off.

The ground game will be great with a deep rotation at running back to work with, and there are a slew of good offensive linemen to play around with, but it’ll be QB Clayton Tune and his great receiving corps that should be able to take over the game at times.

UTSA is rock-solid on both sides of the ball, but the secondary – as talent as it is – has to be better after allowing 258 yards per game last season, there has to be more of a pass rush, and the offense could stand to come up with a few more big plays deep.

The D that led the AAC last season should be every bit as strong, but …

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA has the toughness, the makeup, and the experience to pull this off. It all starts on the lines.

The Roadrunners have a good base with four starters returning on the offensive front, and the defensive line should be active against the run, even if it doesn’t get into the backfield enough.

Frank Harris is a fantastic all-around veteran quarterback who won’t be fazed in any way by the big better, the receiving corps is loaded with options, and overall, the team won’t make a ton of big mistakes.

The defense is once again going to be great at taking the ball away, the kicking game will be strong again, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston’s got the defensive front and secondary to hold up.

The corners might be a question mark, but the safety play will be great, the pass rush will bother Harris enough to matter, and the group will come up with enough third down stops to survive.

The offense might not be quite as consistent enough to make this easy, but it’ll come up with the scoring drives in the second quarter to make UTSA press. Harris will get the team close late, but will come up just short.

It’s going to be one of the most fun games on Saturday.

Houston vs UTSA Prediction, Line

Houston 34, UTSA 27

Line: Houston -4, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Houston vs UTSA Must See Rating: 3.5

