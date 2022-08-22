Georgia vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Georgia vs Oregon How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Georgia (0-0), Oregon (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Georgia vs Oregon Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

Talent-wise, Oregon has enough to pull this off.

You scoff?

Oregon 35, Ohio State 28. In Columbus.

New year, new teams, a few new coaches on the staffs, new talents – 2021’s success doesn’t carry over to 2022. However, this is one nasty Duck team with a starting 22 that should give the revamped national champion a fun afternoon.

Start with the lines – this might just be the best offensive front Georgia faces all season. There are five possible all-stars and a slew of pro prospects ready to roll up front – former head coach Mario Cristobal knew how to get the guys for his line.

The defensive front has next level parts, and it all feeds into a linebacking corps that – like the offensive line, not hyperbole – could be the best in the country and one of the most talented the Dawgs will have to deal with.

If healthy, the quartet of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Bradyn Swinson, and Mase Funa is going to be special.

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Georgia Will Win

Oh, poor Georgia.

It lost NFL star after NFL star from both sides of the ball, it has to try filling in the gaps against a team good enough to potentially get into the College Football Playoff, and …

Georgia is fine. Oregon has talent – and a whole lot of it – but defensive tackle Jalen Carter could start in the NFL right now. That goes for LB Nolan Smith, too, and TE Brock Bowers, and TE Arik Gilbert, and S Christopher Smith, and CB Kelee Ringo, and C Sedrick Van Pran, and on and on and on.

Don’t dismiss 1) the rotation Georgia went with last season and 2) how ready the parts who didn’t get as much attention are to show what they can do.

Yes, to keep hammering this home, Oregon has stars, but can it really hold up against the power of the Georgia fronts?

The Ducks were able to handle just about everyone just fine last year – the team wasn’t quite itself in the Alamo Bowl loss to Oklahoma – but it got punched by the Stanford lines and Utah rolled in the two meetings by being far more physical.

That’s not to say Oregon is soft in any way, but Georgia’s toughness and power is at a whole other level. Sort of like Utah, if everything else doesn’t work, just grind.

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

How much do you believe in the Oregon quarterbacks, whether it’s Bo Nix or Kenny Dillingham?

New head coach Dan Lanning – the former Georgia defensive coordinator – will have his D ready to roar from the start, but it’s not like Stetson Bennett hasn’t dealt with fire-breathing defenses before.

He doesn’t have to be amazing. He just has to pick his spots, hit the third down throws to his phenomenal tight ends, and control the clock as much as possible.

The Dawg defense will take care of the rest.

Oregon will bring the fight, and the chances will be there for the offense to take over, but it won’t be able to do it. This isn’t going to be a total wipeout, but Georgia will get up early and flex its national championship muscle when needed in the second half.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Georgia vs Oregon Prediction, Line

Georgia 27, Oregon 17

Line: Georgia -17.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Georgia vs Oregon Must See Rating: 5

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams