Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Georgia Bulldogs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Georgia Bulldogs Preview

Head Coach: Kirby Smart, 66-15, 7th year at Georgia

2021 Preview: Overall: 14-1, Conference: 8-0

There’s a college basketball theory that all you can reasonably ask for is to consistently put great teams on the floor year in and year out. Do that, and you’ll eventually catch the breaks when it matters in March.

Demanding a national title is tough, but the Final Four? Yeah, if you’re a Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Gonzaga, etc., that’s a reasonable goal every season. Keep getting in it, and soon you’re going to win it.

The Georgia football program kept fielding great team after great team – that includes the Mark Richt era – and it all finally came together. It was finally its turn to have the right mix and the right things fall into place to get that national championship.

There wasn’t anything flaky or fluky about it, and it wasn’t the catch-lightning-in-a-bottle run of 2019 LSU – all-timer team, national championship program, but too up-and-down over the last few years. Georgia was due, it got the job done, and now its status goes to a whole other level.

It was national title-good over the last several seasons under Kirby Smart, but the program went from promise – like Oklahoma and Notre Dame programs that are CFP-good, but can’t take it that one extra step – to proof. It just made the jump to raise the expectations to the reasonably insane.

Georgia now gets table service in the VIP lounge of respect that Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State hang in.

What do those four have that just about everyone else doesn’t? The consistency every single season to keep rolling no matter how many generational stars they lose.

Now, being in that elite club isn’t necessarily a positive when it comes to fun – ask Alabama fans if they feel like 2021 was a success, even with a Heisman winner, an SEC championship, and a trip to the national title game – in a be careful what you wish for sort of way. However, when the question comes up during the summer of who will make the College Football Playoff, if even the most casual of fans says, “Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia,” that’s not wrong.

Obviously that doesn’t mean it’s easy to win a national title in the CFP era – ask Ohio State – but would it be a stunner if Georgia did it again despite losing five first rounders off the defense and with 15 players selected in the last draft? Not at all, and at the very least another trip to the playoff is expected now.

Yeah, Georgia lost a ton of players, and there’s bound to be a letdown, and the rest of the SEC is nasty, and it’s impossible to repeat in the CFP era, and that roll of the dice might not come up its way this time around, and injuries could strike, and …

Go ahead, Georgia. Do it again because that’s what you’re supposed to do – keep putting great team after great team on the field.

That’s the respect the program just earned with that national championship.

