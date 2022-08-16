Fresno State vs Cal Poly prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Fresno State vs Cal Poly How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: FS1

How To Watch: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

Record: Fresno State (0-0), Cal Poly (0-0)

Fresno State vs Cal Poly Game Preview

Why Cal Poly Will Win

The Mustangs have to get the pass rush going.

There wasn’t a whole lot that went right last season, but there were just enough defensive plays behind the line to matter. They might not generate a ton of sacks, but they can pressure the Fresno State backfield enough to force mistakes.

The Bulldogs might have come up with a big offensive season, but they also got hit with too many penalties and turned the ball over a bit too often. Cal Poly needs as many breaks as possible because …

Why Fresno State Will Win

The Mustangs aren’t going to get enough going offensively to keep up.

They might have a slew of parts back, but the 2021 Cal Poly O couldn’t run a lick, threw way too many interceptions, and averaged just 15.4 points per game.

It might take a little while for Fresno State to get up to speed, Cal Poly won’t come up with the defensive stops needed to change the game. As long as Bulldog QB Jake Haener gets a little bit of time, he’ll keep the chains moving.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a light scrimmage for Fresno State in the return of head coach Jeff Tedford after a few years away from the program.

With Oregon State and at USC up next, the Bulldogs need to get the timing down, the pass rush should get a chance to shine against a leaky Cal Poly line, and the final score will be whatever Tedford wants it to be.

It might not be the 63-10 wipeout of last year, but the Mustangs won’t force enough mistakes to keep this too much closer.

Fresno State vs Cal Poly Prediction, Line

Fresno State 52, Cal Poly 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA



