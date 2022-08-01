Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Florida State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022

Head Coach: Mike Norvell, 3rd year at Florida State, 8-13

7th overall, 46-28, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 5-7 Conference: 4-4

Yes, kids. Florida State really used to be amazing at college football.

How weird have the last few years been? The last run of four losing seasons in a row was from 1973 to 1976. From 1977 to 2017, how many losing seasons did Florida State suffer through?

Zero.

There was a time when it took something otherworldly to slip a win past this program, and now it’s losing to Jacksonville State. Florida State – one of the annual superpowers of superpowers – has been lapped in the ACC by Wake freaking Forest.

But there were signs last year of things potentially being on the verge of starting to turn.

The Seminoles ran all over Notre Dame in a fantastic opening week loss. They pushed Clemson only to lose – and epically not cover – against Clemson, and they rallied late in the year when it all could’ve gone off the rails only to just miss out on a bowl game in a loss at Florida.

There’s experience returning, the talent level is getting better, and head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff have had a few years to settle in. If this is going to be anything close to the return-for-glory season Seminole fans have been waiting for, it starts with …

Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022: Offense

The running game should be dominant. Novell made his name at Memphis with an offense that ripped off yards in chunks as the lightning fast running backs took off through wide open spaces. That happened over the first half of last year with 199 rushing yards or more in six of the first seven games, and then it all came to a screeching halt.

FSU failed to come up with more than 160 rushing yards in any of its last five games, and the passing attack wasn’t there to make up for it. As good as the running game was, it still finished sixth in the ACC with an offense that finished 80th in college football. But again …

The running game. The parts are there. Leading rusher Jashaun Corbin is gone, but Treshaun Ward averaged well over six yards per carry, and ready to take over is star transfer Trey Benson from Oregon.

The offensive line – the Achilles heel of the program over this slide into mediocrity – wasn’t able to keep anyone out of the backfield, but along with star transfer Bless Harris from Lamar for one tackle spot, it’s loaded with veterans who worked the last few years in the system. There’s no excuse to not be a whole lot better and far more consistent.

The passing attack has to be more explosive. QB Jordan Travis grew into the job as a passer – he was okay – and he’s a good runner, but the offense was hit or miss on the big downfield plays.

The experience is there at receiver, but the production and talent have to come through. Ja’Khi Douglas averaged over 18 yards per catch on his 14 grabs, and Ontario Wilson is back after leading the team with just 382 yards and five scores.

Adding Mycah Pittman from Oregon and Johnny Wilson from Arizona State will help. Camren McDonald is a decent tight end who needs to be used more.

Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022: Defense

The offense needs the most help, but the defense has to be a whole lot better considering the talent level and experience returning. The Seminoles were a pedestrian sixth in the ACC in overall defense. It was terrific at getting into the backfield, but it got bombed on too easily and didn’t do enough against the run.

Again, though, the veterans are there, and help from the transfer portal and recurring class are on the way.

The defensive front has to replace the pass rushing production of New York Jet Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas on the ends, but overall this should be a plus.

It’s asking a ton for Albany transfer Jared Verse to match Johnson’s production, but he’s a pass rushing terror who should rise up on one side. There will be a decent rotation of young parts on the other.

The ends might be a wee bit of a question, but the tackles are set. Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper, and Jarrett Jackson are big body veterans who did a good enough job for a run defense that only allowed 3.6 yards per carry.

Verse was the big transfer, but Tatum Bethune from UCF – if 69-tackle DJ Lundy doesn’t hold on to the gig – might end up being the leading tackler from his new spot in the middle. Kalen DeLoach is a hybrid outside linebacker who tied with Lundy for third on the team in tackles and can get into the backfield.

The secondary was only okay considering all the help it received from the pass rush. All-around star and leading tackler Jammie Robinson is back at one safety spot – he was all over the field seemingly making things happen on every play – and he’s not alone.

Akeem Dent was a massive recruit for the Seminoles, and he’s been good so far at free safety – he’s overdue to come up with a special season. Omarion Cooper is a rising factor at corner, but again, the FSU secondary – particularly on the outside – have to be more consistent to go along with all of the interceptions.

