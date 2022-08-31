Florida Atlantic vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3
Florida Atlantic vs Ohio How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 3
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Florida Atlantic (1-0), Ohio (0-0)
Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Game Preview
Why Florida Atlantic Will Win
The Owls were dominant in their opener against Charlotte.
The offense couldn’t be stopped in any way, the defense was a wall against the run, and it was the perfect was to kick things off. N’Kosi Perry hit 16-of-22 passes for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran wild on his 14 carries, and the team was in total control.
Ohio has to prove it can hold up.
The Bobcat passing game struggled last season, the defense has to show it can get into the backfield on a regular basis, and …
Why Ohio Will Win
The Ohio running game is going to be solid.
For all of the problems the Bobcats had last season, the running game was okay, the line should be a plus, and there’s too much talent across the board to be so mediocre.
Florida Atlantic was able to dominate the lines against Charlotte, but that’s not going to happen here.
The running game should also have a more difficult time with an Ohio linebacking corps that will be among the best in the MAC. Don’t expect close to 500 yards of total offense from the Owls this week.
What’s Going To Happen
Can Florida Atlantic keep the Ohio offensive scoring woes going?
It was a strange 2021 for the Bobcats. The team wasn’t that bad, but scoring was a big, big issue. The team was 3-0 when it hit 30 points, and 0-9 when it it didn’t.
Ohio is 7-1 as a program in its last eight games when getting to 30, and 2-13 over the last three seasons when it doesn’t.
The Florida Atlantic defense – while not perfect – isn’t going to give up 30 points.
Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Prediction, Line
Florida Atlantic 26, Ohio 23
Line: Florida Atlantic -4, o/u: 49.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Must See Rating: 3
