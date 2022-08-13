FIU vs Bryant prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

FIU vs Bryant How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: FIU (0-0), Bryant (0-0)

FIU vs Bryant Game Preview

Why Bryant Will Win

FIU is totally starting over, but … it’s close.

New head coach Mike MacIntyre has to build up a team that was among the worst in college football in all phases, with the biggest problem for a game like this the turnover margin.

The Panthers had a massive problem giving the ball away – and didn’t do enough on D to make up for it – and the Bulldogs have to keep that all going.

Bryant was among the best FCS teams last season in turnover margin, the run defense was strong, and there was a good balance to the attack around QB Zevi Eckhaus and RB Fabrice Mukendi. The FIU lines are going to need a bit to come together.

Why FIU Will Win

The coaching will be stronger out of the gate, the transfers are coming in to beef up the options and the depth, and the offense should be far better right away.

Getting Duke transfer Gunnar Holmberg at quarterback is a good start, and the receiving corps should be a strength thanks to the new parts. Lexington Joseph is a good back to work around if the O line can do be just okay.

Bryant will do a lot of things right this season, but it’s not going to crank up the downfield passing attack – it’ll be more careful than explosive. If the FIU defense can force a slew of third-and-longs, it should get the job done.

What’s Going To Happen

FIU will match its 2021 win total after Week 1.

Bryant will be steady, and again, the turnovers will play a big role – FIU can NOT be -2 or worse in this – but the offense will take over early, the defense will settle in after halftime, and a relatively tight game will bust open early in the fourth quarter.

FIU vs Bryant Prediction, Line

FIU 37, Bryant 17

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA



FIU vs Bryant Must See Rating: 1.5

