Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2
Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky How To Watch
Date: Friday, September 2
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI
How To Watch: ESPN3
Record: Eastern Michigan (0-0), Eastern Kentucky (0-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams
CFN Predictions of Every Game
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt
2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky Game Preview
Why Eastern Kentucky Will Win
The Colonels will once again be steady.
The defense is going to be just okay, and the offense will keep things moving, but it starts with the lines that will hold up well.
QB Parker MicKinney is back, the running backs form a good rotation, and it all works around – again – a decent line that should be able to produce against a decent-not-amazing Eastern Michigan defensive front.
– Week 1 Expert Picks, Thursday & Friday
Why Eastern Michigan Will Win
The Colonels have a good offensive line. Eastern Michigan’s is better.
There won’t be anything funky happening here. The Eagle running game has the ability to take over right away, the good receivers will keep the chains moving, and the idea will be to keep the mistakes at a minimum and keep on grinding.
Eastern Kentucky will be steadier than spectacular. As long as EMU can win on third downs and keep the turnovers to fewer than two, there won’t be any problems.
– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Thursday & Friday
What’s Going To Happen
This is a strong enough Colonel team to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Eastern Michigan offense will take over as the game goes on.
The Eagle defense is questionable, and it’ll get pushed on a few EKU scoring drives to keep up early, but it’ll be a workmanlike win for the MAC.
Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Line
Eastern Michigan 30, Eastern Kentucky 20
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA
ATS Confidence out of 5: TBD
Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky Must See Rating: 1.5
5: ‘Billie Jean’
1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules For All 131 Teams