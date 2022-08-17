Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2

Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Eastern Michigan (0-0), Eastern Kentucky (0-0)

Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky Game Preview

Why Eastern Kentucky Will Win

The Colonels will once again be steady.

The defense is going to be just okay, and the offense will keep things moving, but it starts with the lines that will hold up well.

QB Parker MicKinney is back, the running backs form a good rotation, and it all works around – again – a decent line that should be able to produce against a decent-not-amazing Eastern Michigan defensive front.

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The Colonels have a good offensive line. Eastern Michigan’s is better.

There won’t be anything funky happening here. The Eagle running game has the ability to take over right away, the good receivers will keep the chains moving, and the idea will be to keep the mistakes at a minimum and keep on grinding.

Eastern Kentucky will be steadier than spectacular. As long as EMU can win on third downs and keep the turnovers to fewer than two, there won’t be any problems.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a strong enough Colonel team to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Eastern Michigan offense will take over as the game goes on.

The Eagle defense is questionable, and it’ll get pushed on a few EKU scoring drives to keep up early, but it’ll be a workmanlike win for the MAC.

Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 30, Eastern Kentucky 20

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBD



Eastern Michigan vs Eastern Kentucky Must See Rating: 1.5

