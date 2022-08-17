Duke vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2

Duke vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Duke (0-0), Temple (0-0)

Duke vs Temple Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

New head coach Stan Drayton knows how to work a running game, but his early plus should be the passing attack.

Former Georgia Bulldog D’Wan Mathis is a talented enough quarterback to cause problems, and the receiving corps has the potential to push the Duke secondary that allowed the second-most passing yards per game in college football.

The Owl defense shouldn’t be all that bad – it might just take a little time.

There’s good size in the secondary, enough activity on the line to make things happen in the backfield, and the transfer portal is providing a lot of help for the depth against an offense that failed to hit 30 points in any of the last eight games.

Why Duke Will Win

The offensive line should be good enough to take control early on.

The skill spot playmakers might not be anything great quite yet, but as long as the veteran front five can take over, the offense will move.

New head coach Mike Elko knows defense, and while he’s taking over a group that was the worst in the nation, he’s got good linebackers to start with, the transfer portal helped out the secondary, and the line will hold up against the Owl offensive front.

Temple has size on the O line, but the attack isn’t going to move the chains on a consistent basis.

What’s Going To Happen

Who can rise up from an awful 3-9 season the fastest?

Duke’s defense was the biggest problem as 2021 went on, and the new coaching staff should be able to tweak things enough – expect more third down stops – to hold down the Temple offense to a crawl.

Both teams have a long way to go, but the Owls – the failed to score more than 14 points in any of the last seven games – have more work to do.

Duke vs Temple Prediction, Line

Duke 30, Temple 17

Line: Duke -6.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Duke vs Temple Must See Rating: 2

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

