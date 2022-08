College Football Preview 2022: CFN 131 Team Previews, Schedules, Rankings

CFN College Football Preview 2022: Team Previews, Conference Previews, Predictions, Rankings

College Football Preview 2022

CFN Preseason Ranking of Every Team 1-131

CFN Preseason Bowl Predictions

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

CFN All-Conference Teams, Top 30 Players

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Unit Rankings

QB | RB | WR&TE | OL | DL | LB | DB

Offenses | Defenses

Note: Most team previews were done earlier in the summer. We try to update everything on the fly, but if we’re missing something please let us know at @ColFootballNews

ACC 2022 Team Previews

ACC Atlantic

Boston College

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Clemson

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Florida State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Louisville

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

NC State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Syracuse

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Wake Forest

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

ACC Coastal

Duke

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Georgia Tech

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Miami

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

North Carolina

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Pitt

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Virginia

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Virginia Tech

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

American Athletic Conference 2022 Team Previews

Cincinnati

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

East Carolina

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Houston

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Memphis

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Navy

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

SMU

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Temple

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Tulane

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Tulsa

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

UCF

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

USF

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Big Ten 2022 Team Previews

Big Ten East

Indiana

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Maryland

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Michigan

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Michigan State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Ohio State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Penn State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Rutgers

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Big Ten West

Illinois

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Iowa

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Minnesota

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Nebraska

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Northwestern

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Purdue

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Wisconsin

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Big 12 2022 Team Previews

Baylor

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Iowa State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Kansas

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Kansas State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Oklahoma

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Oklahoma State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

TCU

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Texas

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Texas Tech

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

West Virginia

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis



Conference USA 2022 Team Previews

Charlotte

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

FIU

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Florida Atlantic

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Louisiana Tech

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Middle Tennessee

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

North Texas

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Rice

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

UAB

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

UTEP

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

UTSA

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

WKU

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



Independent 2022 Team Previews

Army

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

BYU

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Liberty

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

New Mexico State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Notre Dame

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

UConn

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

UMass

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



MAC 2022 Team Previews

MAC East

Akron

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Bowling Green

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Buffalo

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Kent State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Miami University

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Ohio

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



MAC West

Ball State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Central Michigan

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Eastern Michigan

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Northern Illinois

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Toledo

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Western Michigan

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



Mountain West 2022 Team Previews

Air Force

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Boise State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Colorado State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Fresno State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Hawaii

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Nevada

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

New Mexico

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

San Diego State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

San Jose State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

UNLV

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Utah State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Wyoming

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



Pac-12 2022 Team Previews

Arizona

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Arizona State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Cal

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Colorado

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Oregon

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Oregon State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Stanford

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

UCLA

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

USC

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Utah

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Washington

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Washington State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

SEC 2022 Team Previews

SEC East

Florida

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Georgia

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Kentucky

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Missouri

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Tennessee

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

South Carolina

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Vanderbilt

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

SEC West

Alabama

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Arkansas

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Auburn

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

LSU

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Mississippi State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Ole Miss

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Texas A&M

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Sun Belt 2022 Team Previews

Sun Belt East

Appalachian State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Coastal Carolina

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Georgia Southern

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Georgia State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

James Madison

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Marshall

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Old Dominion

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Sun Belt West

Arkansas State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Louisiana

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

South Alabama

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Southern Miss

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Texas State

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Troy

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

ULM

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams