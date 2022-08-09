College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 0 2022

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 0 of the season.
Saturday, August 27
Nevada at New Mexico State
Time, TV TBA
Line: Nevada -11, o/u: 55.5
Austin Peay at WKU
12:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Nebraska vs Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland)
12:30 pm, FOX
Line: Nebraska -12.5, o/u: 50.5
Idaho State at UNLV
3:30 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
UConn at Utah State
4:00 pm, FS1
Line: Utah State -27.5, o/u: 60.5
Wyoming at Illinois
4:00 pm, BTN
Line: Illinois -10.5, o/u: 44.5
Duquesne at Florida State
5:00 pm, ACC Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -7.5, o/u: 57.5
Florida A&M at North Carolina
8:15 pm, ACC Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
North Texas at UTEP
9:00 pm, Stadium
Line: North Texas -1, o/u: 55.5
Vanderbilt at Hawaii
10:30 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: Vanderbilt -6.5, o/u: 54.5