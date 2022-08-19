College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 1

The early college football lines and odds for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the drill I do every week throughout the season. Before looking and without peeking, I guess what the initial college football lines might be. The real lines are added after – where might things be a little bit off?
Here we go for Week 1.
College Football Week 1 Lines: Thursday, September 1
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -19
Actual Line: Oklahoma State -21
Ball State at Tennessee
Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -29
Actual Line: Tennessee -32.5
West Virginia at Pitt
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -6
Actual Line: Pitt -6.5
Louisiana Tech at Missouri
Fiu Early Guess: Missouri 18.5
Actual Line: Missouri -19
Penn State at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -4
Actual Line: Penn State -3.5
College Football Week 1 Lines: Friday, September 2
Western Michigan at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -17
Actual Line: Michigan State -18.5
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -13
Actual Line: Virginia Tech -7.5
Temple at Duke
Fiu Early Guess: Duke -9.5
Actual Line: Duke -7
TCU at Colorado
Fiu Early Guess: TCU -6
Actual Line: TCU -10.5