College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 1

The early college football lines and odds for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the drill I do every week throughout the season. Before looking and without peeking, I guess what the initial college football lines might be. The real lines are added after – where might things be a little bit off?

Here we go for Week 1.

College Football Week 1 Lines: Thursday, September 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -19

Actual Line: Oklahoma State -21

Ball State at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -29

Actual Line: Tennessee -32.5

West Virginia at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -6

Actual Line: Pitt -6.5

Louisiana Tech at Missouri

Fiu Early Guess: Missouri 18.5

Actual Line: Missouri -19

Penn State at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -4

Actual Line: Penn State -3.5

College Football Week 1 Lines: Friday, September 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -17

Actual Line: Michigan State -18.5

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -13

Actual Line: Virginia Tech -7.5

Temple at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Duke -9.5

Actual Line: Duke -7

TCU at Colorado

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -6

Actual Line: TCU -10.5

