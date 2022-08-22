College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1 Saturday

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1 Saturday

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1 Saturday

By August 21, 2022 11:10 pm

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Oregon vs Georgia, Utah at Florida, and Notre Dame at Ohio State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks
Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark
Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU
UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida
Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State
BYU at USF | Rice at USC
Utah St at BamaGa St at So Carolina
Notre Dame at Ohio StULM at Texas
Louisville at SyracuseBoise St at Oregon St
Kent St at WashingtonWKU at Hawaii
Florida St at LSUClemson at Ga Tech
Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday
CFN Predictions & Game Previews
2022 CFN Preview of all 131 Teams

Colorado State at Michigan

Line: Michigan -21, o/u: 57.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

