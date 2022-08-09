College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 0 2022

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 0, highlighted by Nebraska vs Northwestern, Wyoming at Illinois, and Vanderbilt at Hawaii
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 0 College Football Expert Picks
Nevada at NMSU | NW vs Nebraska
UConn at Utah St | Wyoming vs Illinois
Charlotte at FAU | North Texas at UTEP
Vanderbilt at Hawaii | Week 0 Schedule Picks
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
2022 CFN Preview of all 131 Teams
Nevada at New Mexico State
Line: Nevada -11, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Nevada
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Nevada
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Nevada
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nevada*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nevada
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Nevada
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Nevada*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Nevada*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Nevada
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Nevada*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nevada
Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Nevada
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Nevada
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Nevada
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Nevada
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Nevada
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Nevada
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Nevada
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nevada
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Nevada
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NMSU
CONSENSUS PICK: Nevada
