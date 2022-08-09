College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 0 2022

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 0, highlighted by Nebraska vs Northwestern, Wyoming at Illinois, and Vanderbilt at Hawaii

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 0 College Football Expert Picks

Nevada at NMSU | NW vs Nebraska

UConn at Utah St | Wyoming vs Illinois

Charlotte at FAU | North Texas at UTEP

Vanderbilt at Hawaii | Week 0 Schedule Picks

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

2022 CFN Preview of all 131 Teams

Nevada at New Mexico State

Line: Nevada -11, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Nevada

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Nevada

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Nevada

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nevada*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nevada

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Nevada

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Nevada*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Nevada*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Nevada

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Nevada*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nevada

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Nevada

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Nevada

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Nevada

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Nevada

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Nevada

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Nevada

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Nevada

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nevada

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Nevada

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NMSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Nevada

Week 0 College Football Expert Picks

Nevada at NMSU | NW vs Nebraska

UConn at Utah St | Wyoming vs Illinois

Charlotte at FAU | North Texas at UTEP

Vanderbilt at Hawaii | Week 0 Schedule Picks

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

2022 CFN Preview of all 131 Teams

NEXT: Northwestern vs Nebraska Expert Picks, Predictions