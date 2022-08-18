College Football Coaches Against The Spread Rankings. Who Covers, Who Doesn't

How good are all of the college football head coaches against the spread? All 108 veteran head coaches are ranked on how well they cover.
Winning games is all that matters, but for those who choose to invest on a Saturday afternoon, which college football coaches cover the spread and which ones don’t?
Here’s the ranking of all of the veteran head coaches and how they do against the spread. Note that 1) these are ONLY counting how well the current head coaches have done at the schools they’re at, and 2) there are 23 who have never been a head coach before or have some different circumstances – they’re not ranked.
Coaches Against the Spread
A deeper dive on each coach and how they do against the spread
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
Group of Five programs & Independents
76-108 | 51-75 | 26-50 | Top 25 | Top 10
108. Danny Gonzales, New Mexico
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 5-14 (26.3%)
107. Maurice Linguist, Buffalo
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 3-8-1 (27.2%)
106. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 11-23 (32.4%)
T104. Will Hall, Southern Miss
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 4-8 (33.3%)
T104. Lance Leipold, Kansas
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 4-8 (33.3%)
103. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 8-15 (34.8%)
102. Willie Taggart, Florida Atlantic
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 7-13-1 (35.7%)
T100. Josh Heupel, Tennessee
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 5-8 (38.5%)
T100. Gus Malzahn,UCF
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 5-8 (38.5%)
99. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 9-14 (39.1%)
98. Mike Locksley, Maryland
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 12-18 (40.0%)
97. Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 12-17 (41.4%)
T94. Kane Womack, South Alabama
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 5-7 (41.7%)
T94. Tim Albin, Ohio
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 5-7 (41.7%)
T94. Steve Sarkisian, Texas
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 5-7 (41.7%)
T92. Clay Helton, Georgia Southern
*USC ATS Record Since 2015
ATS Overall: 35-48-1 (42.3%)
T92. Shawn Clark, Appalachian State
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 11-15 (42.3%)
91, Mike Norvell, Florida State
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 9-12 (42.9%)
90. Mario Cristobal, Miami
*Oregon ATS Record Since 2018
ATS Overall: 21-27 (43.8%)
89. Tim Lester, Western Michigan
ATS Record (since 2017)
ATS Overall: 24-31-2 (43.9%)
88. Terry Bowden, ULM
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 5-6-1 (45.8%)
87. Seth Littrell, North Texas
ATS Record (since 2016)
ATS Overall: 34-40-1 (46%)
86. Mack Brown, North Carolina
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 17-20-1 (46.1%)
T84. Charles Huff, Marshall
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 6-7 (46.2%)
T84. Bryan Harsin, Auburn
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 6-7 (46.2%)
T82. Mike Bloomgren, Rice
ATS Record (since 2018)
ATS Overall: 19-22-1 (46.4%)
T82. Mike Neu, Ball State
ATS Record (since 2016)
ATS Overall: 32-37 (46.4%)
81. Tom Allen, Indiana
ATS Record (since 2017)
ATS Overall: 26-30-1 (46.5%)
80. Will Healy, Charlotte
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 14-16-1 (46.8%)
79. Scott Frost, Nebraska
ATS Record (since 2018)
ATS Overall: 21-23 (47.7%)
T77, Dana Dimel, UTEP
ATS Record (since 2018)
ATS Overall: 21-23-1 (47.8%)
T77. Mark Stoops, Kentucky
ATS Record (since 2013)
ATS Overall: 53-58-1 (47.8%)
