Coach Wins Against The Spread: Group of Five, Independent Ranked From Best To Worst

How good are all of the Group of Five and Independent head coaches against the spread? Going from best to worst, here’s who covers and who doesn’t.

How do all of the Group of Five and Independent head coaches do against the spread, and on the road ATS, and going over on the point total?

Here’s our breakdown of the coaches and what they’ve done with their respective teams – at least the ones they’re currently with.

Who covers – and sometimes more importantly – who doesn’t?

Head coaches: Who covers and who doesn’t?

American Athletic Conference Coach Wins Against The Spread

With the exception of new SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee and Stan Drayton at Temple, these stats reflect how all the coaches have done on their current American Athletic Conference teams.

1. Philip Montgomery, Tulsa

ATS Record (since 2015)

ATS Overall: 48-35-1 (57.7%)

On Extra Rest: 12-4

vs. Ranked: 13-5

After Win: 19-13

After Loss: 23-18-1

Home: 15-23-1

Road: 30-11

Favorite: 18-18-1

Underdog: 30-17

Home Favorite: 9-15-1

Home Dog: 6-8

Road Favorite: 7-3

Road Dog: 23-8

vs. Conference: 33-22

Non-conference: 15-13-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 41-42-1

On Extra Rest: 5-11

vs. Ranked: 8-10

Home: 19-20

Road: 20-20-1

Favorite: 20-17

Underdog: 21-25-1

Home Favorite: 15-10

Home Dog: 4-10

Road Favorite: 5-5

Road Dog: 15-15-1

Conference: 29-26

Non-conference: 12-16-1

2. Jeff Scott, USF

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 12-9 (57.1%)

On Extra Rest: 5-0

vs. Ranked: 5-1

After Win: 1-2

After Loss: 8-6

Home: 7-3

Road: 5-6

Favorite: 0-2

Underdog: 10-7

Home Favorite: 2-2

Home Dog: 5-1

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 5-6

vs. Conference: 9-6

Non-conference: 3-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 12-8-1

On Extra Rest: 2-2-1

vs. Ranked: 5-1

Home: 8-2

Road: 4-6-1

Favorite: 2-2

Underdog: 10-6-1

Home Favorite: 2-2

Home Dog: 6-0

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 4-6-1

Conference: 8-6-1

Non-conference: 4-2

3. Willie Fritz, Tulane

ATS Record (since 2016)

ATS Overall: 41-31-2 (56.8%)

On Extra Rest: 6-6

vs. Ranked: 4-7

After Win: 14-13-1

After Loss: 22-17-1

Home: 23-11-1

Road: 16-19-1

Favorite: 23-13-1

Underdog: 18-18-1

Home Favorite: 15-7

Home Dog: 8-4-1

Road Favorite: 6-5-1

Road Dog: 10-14

vs. Conference: 25-21-2

Non-conference: 16-10

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 36-38

On Extra Rest: 6-6

vs. Ranked: 7-4

Home: 16-19

Road: 18-18

Favorite: 19-18

Underdog: 17-20

Home Favorite: 12-10

Home Dog: 4-9

Road Favorite: 5-7

Road Dog: 13-11

Conference: 21-27

Non-conference: 15-11

4. Mike Houston, East Carolina

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 18-14-1 (56.1%)

On Extra Rest: 4-1

vs. Ranked: 3-2

After Win: 7-6

After Loss: 10-6-1

Home: 8-7-1

Road: 10-6

Favorite: 4-5

Underdog: 14-9-1

Home Favorite: 3-2

Home Dog: 5-5-1

Road Favorite: 1-3

Road Dog: 9-3

vs. Conference: 15-9

Non-conference: 3-5-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 15-18

On Extra Rest: 3-2

vs. Ranked: 4-1

Home: 6-10

Road: 9-7

Favorite: 2-7

Underdog: 13-11

Home Favorite: 0-5

Home Dog: 6-5

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 7-5

Conference: 13-11

Non-conference: 2-7

5. Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 34-29 (54.01%)

On Extra Rest: 5-5

vs. Ranked: 9-6

After Win: 24-21

After Loss: 7-6

Home: 18-14

Road: 14-13

Favorite: 23-21

Underdog: 11-8

Home Favorite: 16-12

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 6-8

Road Dog: 8-5

vs. Conference: 20-21

Non-conference: 14-8

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 25-38

On Extra Rest: 5-5

vs. Ranked: 3-12

Home: 16-16

Road: 8-19

Favorite: 22-22

Underdog: 3-16

Home Favorite: 14-14

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 7-7

Road Dog: 1-12

Conference: 17-24

Non-conference: 8-14

6. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

ATS Record (since 2007)

ATS Overall: 100-87-3 (53.4%)

On Extra Rest: 21-17

vs. Ranked: 12-10-1

After Win: 57-45-2

After Loss: 34-35-1

Home: 42-38-1

Road: 43-36-1

Favorite: 52-51-2

Underdog: 48-36-1

Home Favorite: 29-27-1

Home Dog: 13-11

Road Favorite: 15-17-1

Road Dog: 28-19

vs. Conference: 44-26-2

Non-conference: 56-61-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 87-100-1

On Extra Rest: 17-21

vs. Ranked: 9-14

Home: 39-40

Road: 41-38-1

Favorite: 46-56-1

Underdog: 41-44

Home Favorite: 27-28

Home Dog: 12-12

Road Favorite: 18-14-1

Road Dog: 23-24

Conference: 38-34

Non-conference: 49-66-1

7. Dana Holgorsen, Houston

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 17-17 (50%)

On Extra Rest: 1-5

vs. Ranked: 4-6

After Win: 8-9

After Loss: 7-6

Home: 6-8

Road: 9-7

Favorite: 9-9

Underdog: 8-8

Home Favorite: 4-3

Home Dog: 2-5

Road Favorite: 4-4

Road Dog: 5-3

vs. Conference: 11-12

Non-conference: 6-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 19-14-1

On Extra Rest: 3-3

vs. Ranked: 7-2-1

Home: 8-5-1

Road: 11-5

Favorite: 8-10

Underdog: 11-4-1

Home Favorite: 3-4

Home Dog: 5-1-1

Road Favorite: 5-3

Road Dog: 6-2

Conference: 14-8-1

Non-conference: 5-6

8. Gus Malzahn, UCF

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-8 (38.5%)

On Extra Rest: 1-1

vs. Ranked: 0-1

After Win: 3-5

After Loss: 2-2

Home: 3-4

Road: 1-4

Favorite: 4-6

Underdog: 1-2

Home Favorite: 3-4

Home Dog: 0-0

Road Favorite: 1-2

Road Dog: 0-2

vs. Conference: 2-6

Non-conference: 3-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 7-5-1

On Extra Rest: 1-1

vs. Ranked: 1-0

Home: 2-4-1

Road: 5-0

Favorite: 5-4-1

Underdog: 2-1

Home Favorite: 2-4-1

Home Dog: 0-0

Road Favorite: 3-0

Road Dog: 2-0

Conference: 4-4

Non-conference: 3-1-1

9. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 8-15 (34.8%)

On Extra Rest: 4-1

vs. Ranked: 1-2

After Win: 2-9

After Loss: 4-5

Home: 7-6

Road: 0-9

Favorite: 4-9

Underdog: 4-6

Home Favorite: 3-6

Home Dog: 4-0

Road Favorite: 0-3

Road Dog: 0-6

vs. Conference: 4-12

Non-conference: 4-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 8-13-2

On Extra Rest: 2-3

vs. Ranked: 1-2

Home: 4-7-2

Road: 4-5

Favorite: 5-6-2

Underdog: 3-7

Home Favorite: 3-4-2

Home Dog: 1-3

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 2-4

Conference: 6-8-2

Non-conference: 2-5

